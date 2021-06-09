GDMK CEO Paul Adler Updates shareholders on NASDAQ Up-Listing, Sales, Growth and 2021 Second Half Highlights
Strong Investor Outlook with Anticipated Up-listing to NASDAQ Market Exchange
We are pleased with our first-quarter results in which we generated a 142% revenue increase over prior-year levels. We surpassed half of last year's revenues in the first quarter of 2021 alone”ISLAND PARK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc. (OTC: GDMK), a multi-line consumer packaged goods company, is pleased to present the following letter to shareholders from our Chairman and CEO Paul Adler.
— Paul Adler, Chairman, and CEO od GDMK
Dear GDMK Shareholders:
As we approach the mid-point of 2021, this is a good time to review and reflect upon some of the important accomplishments and the growth that Global Diversified Marketing Group has recently delivered.
At present, GDMK owns a portfolio of trademarked brands; Biscottelli, Dolcibono, Bonbon de Paris, Coco Bliss and Fruttata. We manufacture numerous SKUs under each brand in the snack item category, which are produced out of Italy, France, Eastern Europe, Greece, and other countries. The products are imported into the United States, and our Company has direct relationships with Fortune 500 companies.
One of the major developments over the past several months is that we've been working with a major consumer club store and they have given us placement in their Northeast locations. We hope to expand this relationship into other regions as we move forward.
After the exciting progress we have made, up-listing to the NASDAQ is the next strategic step for Global Diversified Marketing Group. A NASDAQ listing should provide greater liquidity for our shareholders, attract institutional investors, increase the visibility of the Company and raise our overall profile.
The listing of GDMK shares on the NASDAQ will be subject to several regulatory requirements, including review of the Company and acceptance for listing by NASDAQ. Of course, there can be no assurance that NASDAQ acceptance will be granted but we are very optimistic about our prospects and making every effort to improve the likelihood of a NASDAQ listing sometime in 2021.
Looking at the 2nd half of 2021 and beyond, we have seen a growing demand for our products and expect this trend to continue. We anticipate very strong growth in the months ahead.
Our goal is to attract long-term shareholders for GDMK as we believe in demonstrating strength in our company's top line revenue growth with our current product lines as well as potentially executing on future acquisitions in this space as part of our roll up strategy.
Financial results so far this year have shown record growth. We are extremely pleased with our first-quarter results in which we generated a 142% revenue increase over prior-year levels. Our results demonstrate that we are on a significant growth trajectory and have already surpassed almost half of last year's revenues in the first quarter of 2021 alone. Additionally, we posted record profits after excluding non-cash stock-based compensation.
During the first quarter, we launched our “360worldsnacks.com” marketplace which we expect will be a unique one-stop-shop for variety of snacks. Our goal at the marketplace is to stock 500 SKUs of domestic and international snacks for consumers to enjoy and provide a convenient two-day free shipping option on all size orders. We will continue to expand our client base and heavily market our e-commerce platform to reach a 7-figure scale with a focus on generating organic growth, and also looking for synergistic acquisition targets that align with our business model in the e-commerce space.
In summary, as the economy continues to recover with the decline of the Covid pandemic, there is every reason to be positive about the immediate and longer-term future, especially with a blossoming success story as we are seeing unfold in GDMK. Stay tuned for much more to come. Cheers!
Sincerely,
Paul Adler, CEO
For more information on Global Diversified Marketing Group (GDMK) Please visit us at: www.360worldsnacks.com
About Global Diversified Marketing Group
Headquartered in Island Park, NY - Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc operates as a global multi-line consumer packaged goods (“CPG”) company with branded product lines and is a food and snack manufacturer, importer and distributor in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The Company operates in the snacks market segment and offers Italian Wafers, Italian filled Croissants, French Madeleines, Wafer Pralines, shelf-stable Macarons, and other gourmet snacks. The company sells its products directly through various distribution channels comprising specialty, grocery retailers, food-service distributors, direct store delivery (“DSD”) as well as the vending, pantry, and the micro-market segment.
Premium Snack Food Supplier with Expanding Marketing Presence.
Latest Quarterly Sales Results at Record Revenue Levels.
Re-Brand of Customer Website into One-Stop Snack Marketplace with Initial Goal to Reach 500 Different SKUs Carried on the Platform.
New Director and Independent Board Members Appointed to Assist in Planned Listing to NASDAQ Market.
Product Placement for Major National Club Store with 1st Purchase Order.
GDMK is a fully reporting OTC listed company with a small share structure of only about 14 million shares outstanding. GDMK has also qualified for the Verified Profile and Transfer Agent Verified designations at otcmarkets.com.
Record Revenues and Adjusted Net Profit for Q1 Reported
On May 17th GDMK reported results for its fiscal first quarter ended March 31st, 2021.
Highlights and Results for Three Months Ended March 31st, 2021 Compared to the Same Three Months Ended March 31st, 2020:
Revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2021, were $823,400, an 142% increase compared to $339,961 for the same three-month period in 2020.
The gross profit margin was $322,124 for the three months ended March 31, 2021, a 98% increase as compared to $168,103 for the same period ended in 2020.
Adjusted net profit which is defined as net profit after adding back non-cash, the stock-based expense of $458,538 and $26,020,000 in the 2021 and 2020 periods respectively, was $74,993 for the three months ended March 31st, 2021 compared to $14,618 for the three months ended March 31st, 2020.
Net loss was $410,545 for the three months ended March 31st, 2021 compared to a net loss of $26,001,782 for the 2020 period.
GDMK Re-Brands Company Website as All New Snack Marketplace
On April 6thGDMK waspleased to debut the re-brand of its website properties at 360worldsnacks.com as a one stop snack pantry which will define GDMK as a new exciting snack marketplace.
The new site will start off with popular GDMK branded items and will be adding other brands and high velocity products and snacks to this marketplace. The initial goal will be to reach 500 different SKUs carried on the platform to please the discerning tastes and preferences of as many different consumers as GDMK possibly can.
To further enhance the value of GDMK product offerings the company will provide 2-day free shipping all across the United States. For orders that reach $50 in the cart, GDMK will also give the consumer an option to add any additional items/SKUs to the cart at a special promotion off the listed price.
GDMK
Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc
+1 800-550-5996
