Signal upgrades in Calumet start June 14

Contact:

Agency:

Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809Transportation

COUNTY: Houghton

HIGHWAY:

US-41

CLOSEST TOWN:

Calumet

ESTIMATED STARTING DATE:

Monday, June 14, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE:

August 2021

PROJECT:

MDOT is investing $233,000 to modernize and upgrade the traffic signal on US-41 at School Street in the village of Calumet, Houghton County. The work includes installation of intelligent transportation systems (ITS) connected vehicle components at the intersection.

A map of the project area is available on Mi Drive

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS:

Traffic will be maintained on US-41 and School Street using traffic shifts and single-lane closures.

SAFETY BENEFITS:

The new signal will feature an upgraded box span design. Advantages of this design include increased safety for maintenance workers and placement of the signal heads over each lane for better visibility. ITS technologies will allow for future vehicle-to-infrastructure communications, increasing safety.