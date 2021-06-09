US-2/M-28 project in Wakefield starts June 21

Contact:

Agency:

Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809Transportation

COUNTY: Gogebic

HIGHWAYS: US-2, M-28

CLOSEST TOWN: Wakefield

ESTIMATED STARTING DATE: Monday, June 21, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: September 2021

PROJECT: MDOT is investing $560,000 to resurface about 1.2 miles of US-2 from the Little Black River east to Pierce Street and of M-28 from US-2 northeast to Crusher Road in the city of Wakefield, Gogebic County. The project includes asphalt milling and resurfacing, drainage structure repairs, pavement markings and access management in the city of Wakefield. This project includes a three-year materials and workmanship pavement warranty.

A map of the project area is available on Mi Drive

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Traffic will be maintained on US-2 and M-28 using traffic shifts and single-lane closures with traffic regulators.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will result in a smoother driving surface and increased safety. Access management will reduce the number of potential conflict points along the trunkline, increasing safety.