Former Utah Governor Gary Herbert Chooses TETON Sports as Next Adventure
Former Utah Governor will serve as Advisory Council Chair for fast-growing Utah outdoor company
We are so pleased that Governor Herbert has joined TETON Sports to further the mission of getting people outdoors”SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former Utah Governor Gary Herbert has chosen TETON Sports as one of his next professional endeavors. TETON Sports, with a warehouse and showroom in Salt Lake City Utah, has been a significant player in providing camping, hiking, and backpacking gear for fifteen years. Herbert, who was Utah’s seventeenth governor, finished his third gubernatorial term earlier this year and has been eyeing opportunities in international trade, education, and outdoor recreation. As the Chair of TETON Sports Advisory Council, a new function for the company, he will lead a team of seasoned experts to guide the company through growth.
— Heather Stone, President of TETON Sports
“I’m thrilled to have this opportunity to lead the advisory council at this growing company. I was attracted to TETON Sports because of what they offer to their customers—quality outdoor gear at a phenomenal price. It’s this mix of quality and value that has enabled them to help more people get outdoors and a reason they’re poised to be a big name in the industry,” said Herbert.
TETON Sports was founded in 2005 by Scott and Christine Holmes of Cedar Hills, Utah. Scott Holmes led the company for thirteen years until Heather Stone of American Fork, Utah took over as President in 2018. In its early years, the company saw great traction selling sleeping bags and cots through Sportsman’s Warehouse. The company expanded its offering to include tents, pads, backpacks, and other camping necessities through more retail channels. Today, TETON Sports has grown to be one of the most successful outdoor companies on Amazon and has added other retailers such as Moosejaw.
“We are so pleased that Governor Herbert has joined TETON Sports to further the mission of getting people outdoors,” said Heather Stone, TETON’s President. “Herbert will be a big part of our #outdoorseveryday campaign. He has great insight into the outdoor industry and how supporting the outdoors can benefit a community.”
Herbert has demonstrated his skill for growing business and Utah’s outdoor industry. During his terms, he founded the country’s first state Office of Outdoor Recreation, which has been responsible for helping steward Utah’s 35 million acres of public lands, building partnerships, helping grow outdoor business, and encouraging Utahns to enjoy the myriad of recreational activities available in their home state.
JP Paulsen
TETON Sports
+1 435-535-6596
email us here