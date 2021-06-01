TETON Sports Launches #OutdoorsEveryDay - Employee Commits to Camp Out All Year
TETON Sports Employee Josh Paulsen will be camping outdoors using TETON equipment all year to encourage others to get outdoors every day as part of their social media campaign.
India Nielsen Barfuss who manages Utah's "Every Kid Outdoors" program holds a Oasis 1100 Hydration Backpack. Every Kid Outdoors will receive these free packs from TETON Sports as part of the company's #OutdoorsEveryDay campaign.
The #OutdoorsEveryDay campaign aims to get people outdoors every day for an entire year with 365 fun and unique outdoor challenges.
“Some people call the idea nuts. They ask me if my wife is okay with it,” Paulsen said. But if this brings awareness to the importance of daily outdoor activity, let’s do it. This is about encouraging others, including my own family, to get outdoors every day.”
365 DAYS. 365 IDEAS.
The company hopes participants will share their adventures on social media and the company's website to spread the benefits of getting #OutdoorsEveryDay. Activities include finding a new smell outdoors, howling at the full moon, and climbing higher than you ever have. There are also interpretive activities where participants exercise their creativity, doing things that have them “bugging out,” in “slow-mo,” or with “no hands!” Of course, Paulsen will be sharing his adventures (and misadventures) on social media as well.
A CHALLENGE FOR CHARITY
TETON Sports wants #OutdoorsEveryDay to be more than a social media movement by using the campaign’s momentum to help outdoor-oriented charities. For every night that Paulsen spends outdoors, the company and participating partners have agreed to donate gear to some important non-profits. Utah’s “Every Kid Outdoors” program, SheJumps, and Hike it Baby will be the first non-profits to receive large gear donations. To be a participating partner, contact TETON Sports.
