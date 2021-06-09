Zabo Partners With Kubera To Bring the ‘Dead Man’s Switch’ to Crypto
being able to keep a record of their cryptocurrency holdings is of the utmost importance. This is especially true when it comes to ensuring access to loved ones after someone has passed away”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading cryptocurrency data aggregator Zabo today announces a partnership with all-in-one portfolio tracker Kubera, to offer crypto account tracking across 60+ leading exchanges, wallets, and addresses. Along with enabling users to track their cryptocurrencies alongside their bank accounts, brokerages, and stocks, the partnership brings a much-needed failsafe for crypto users: The dead man's switch.
— Alex Treece
A rather morbid, but crucially important question often pondered by crypto investors is, "What happens to my crypto when I die?" The truth is crypto investors risk their holdings being lost forever after they pass unless a fail-safe plan is put in place.
Thankfully, with Zabo's integration with Kubera, users can easily set up parameters to be triggered should the worst happen. A user can program Kubera to export their portfolio tracker to a next of kin, or partner, if, for example, they don't log in within 45 days, or don't respond to a text message within a specified amount of time. The rules can even be tailored to detail specific instructions, such as where to find a private key or where a hardware wallet is stored.
Alex Treece, Co-Founder of Zabo said: "Our integration with Kubera not only affords intuitive all-in-one portfolio tracking but enables a failsafe to protect cryptocurrency after the user has gone. With crypto investors often owning hundreds of wallet addresses, across multiple wallets, and maintaining accounts with several crypto exchanges, being able to keep a record of their cryptocurrency holdings is of the utmost importance. This is especially true when it comes to ensuring access to loved ones after someone has passed away."
Kubera enables users to all their traditional financial accounts in a single interface, allowing for a better understanding of overall financial standing. Now, via Zabo's extensive API network, Kubera users can access over 400 cryptocurrencies within a plethora of crypto exchanges, including, Coinbase, Binance, and Kraken, along with access to wallets such as TrustWallet, Trezor, Ledger and KeepKey.
Rohit Nadhani Founder and CEO of Kubera Said: “We're delighted to be branching out further into the cryptocurrency sector. The demand to incorporate a wider selection of cryptocurrency exchanges, wallets, and addresses meant that Zabo was the obvious choice of partner. We're also extremely pleased to be filling a much-needed gap in the market by instilling an effective crypto-centric estate and beneficiary system."
About Zabo:
Zabo is the leading financial data aggregator for cryptocurrency accounts, including cryptocurrency exchanges and wallets. Zabo’s API allows fintechs and financial services companies to connect to the thousands of exchanges, wallets and cryptocurrencies that power the next generation of financial products and services. For more information, please visit: zabo.com
About Kubera:
Kubera is the world's most modern portfolio tracker. Kubera lets you track your stocks, real estate, crypto, mortgage, domains, precious metals & collectibles in a single dashboard.
Kubera connects to thousands of banks and exchanges across the world to show your net worth in real-time.
Jon Reader
Cryptoland PR
email us here