Suspects Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 1100 Block of 3rd Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, June 5, 2021 in the 1100 block of 3rd Street, Northeast.

At approximately 8:44 pm, the suspects approached the victim’s vehicle while it was parked at the listed location. The suspects brandished handguns and demanded the victim’s vehicle and property. The victim complied. The suspects then fled in the victim’s vehicle.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or has knowledge of this offense should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a serious crime committed in the District of Columbia.