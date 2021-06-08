Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Farrington Highway street light outage in Maili

Posted on Jun 8, 2021

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) will be continuing installation of overhead cable on Farrington Highway in Maili to address persistent vandalization of the electrical distribution equipment that powers street lights and traffic signals along the route.

Street lights on Farrington Highway between Saint John’s Road and Manunūnū Street are out due to vandalism. Expected time frame for repair is by the end of June.

HDOT has also received reports that the outage now extends to Kaukama Road. A highway lighting crew will be onsite to assess and attempt to repair the street lights in this area.

Please use caution when driving at night in the area and call 9-1-1 if you see someone tampering with highway equipment.

