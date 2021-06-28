Philip Webb: Helping To Empower Investors And Communities
Giving your time is the greatest thing that you can do for any charity. It’s not all about money and objects. It’s about transferring your skills, doing something positive, impacting someone’s life.”CLOY CROSS , ENGLAND , UNITED KINGDOM , June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All businesses need to enhance their corporate social responsibility in the current economic climate, so they can cultivate good relations with the communities they work in whilst contributing to the benefit of the community at large; improving their image is a bonus.
Philip Webb, who is the founder and MD of Investors In Community, helps firms manage their corporate social responsibility, working with businesses to engage with charities and community organisations across the UK. Investors In Community is a digital platform enabling companies to donate, volunteer, and gift to charity and community initiatives to which they feel connected.
The organisation aims to foster quality relations between stakeholders and community organisations and initiatives. A powerful facet of it is that it is free to use for all charities, good causes, and individuals.
“At some point in our lives, statistically, we will all use the services of a charity. That drives home how important our work is. We have to hope that charities will still be there when we need help. So it is critical to keep charities thriving as well as connected to societies and the donors that help them to survive,” said Webb, speaking on the Billionaires and Boxers Global Podcast with host Phil Pelucha.
When most people conceptualise ways to assist local charities, they typically think about donating money or items that may be beneficial. However, Webb believes that one of the most effective ways to make a difference is by donating their time and skills. In addition, due to the digital age and with social interactions becoming less common due to more people working from home since the start of the pandemic, getting involved in charity events can play a vital role in people’s social life.
“Giving your time is often the greatest thing that you can do for any charity. It’s not all about money and objects. It’s about transferring your skills, doing something positive, impacting someone’s life, and seeing a smile at the end of it. That is worth a million,” said Webb.
Investors In Community specialise in organisation planning and development, from small and medium enterprises to corporate, local government, and council bodies. They provide practical advice and programmes that drive your performance and profit line.
One of the progressive things the organisation does is help give a platform to charities that empower their communities but get significantly less coverage than mainstream charities.
However, Webb believes that the public is slowly becoming aware of for-profit charities that exploit the giving nature of people to enrich themselves.
“They have preyed on donors for years. They send donors emails regularly asking them to donate more money and put an enticing picture such as a small child. People are fed up with it, yet these charities continue to do it. Big charities have turned to machines. They have databases which most corporates will be proud of, and they farm those databases for as much money as they can get,” he said.
Investors in Community have been able to mitigate the effects of exploitative charities by not granting them access to data. In addition, the platform creates a sense of accountability for charities to use the funding they receive ethically.
“Charities have to agree that they will use the money ethically legally. A lot of bigger charities complain that they do not have money. We have the belief that charities have to give as much as possible. They also have to act as businesses by paying people’s salaries and buying necessities such as a car, but they should do so in a respectful way,” said Webb.
The Investors in Community platform is currently only available in the UK, but the company has ambitious plans to expand worldwide in the near future.
