GFP Holds June Commission Meeting at Good Earth State Park

June 4, 2021

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) Commission held their monthly meeting on June 3-4 at Good Earth State Park. The Commission discussed various topics and currently have two proposals made at the May Commission meeting which are open for another 30 days of public comment. These proposals will be finalized at their July meeting.

Firearms Antelope Season

The proposed firearms antelope season would run from Oct. 2-17, with a total of 4,857 licenses. In addition to the regular licenses, the proposal would also create a "Special Antelope" application. This would allocate 50 resident and 50 nonresident any antelope licenses that would be valid on private property only. Individuals who are successful in obtaining a special antelope license may not apply for a West River or East River antelope license in the initial or second drawing or apply for a leftover special antelope license.

The 2021 archery antelope season was finalized at the May meeting and will run from Aug. 21-Oct. 31. (The archery antelope season is closed from Oct. 2-17 for the firearms season.)

For more information on this proposal, visit gfp.sd.gov/commission/information/ or contact chad.switzer@state.sd.us.

Trapping Seasons

The Commission proposed to run the beaver trapping and hunting season year-round and statewide, with the exception of the Black Hills Fire Protection District.

Their proposal also would expand the use of body-grip trap sets to be used year-round, in eastern South Dakota.

The Commission proposed to run the river otter season from Nov. 1 – Dec. 31 with a harvest limit of 15. If the 15-river otter harvest limit is reached on or before Nov. 10, an additional five otters would be added to the harvest limit for a total of 20 river otters.

For more information on this proposal, visit gfp.sd.gov/commission/information/ or contact keith.fisk@state.sd.us.

Public Comments Currently Being Accepted

If you would like to comment on any of these proposals, visit gfp.sd.gov/forms/positions. Comments can also be mailed to 523 E. Capitol Ave Pierre, SD

To hear the discussion on this proposal, audio from the meeting is available through South Dakota Public Broadcasting and will soon be available on the GFP website as part of the meeting archive. To see the proposal in its entirety, visit gfp.sd.gov/commission/information.

To be included in the public record and to be considered by the commission, comments must include a full name and city of residence and be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on July 3.

The next GFP Commission meeting will be held July 7-8