Rutland Barracks / LSA-Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE Crash / Leaving the Scene of an Accident
CASE#: 21B402222
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl Mark Busier
STATION: VSP Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 6/8/21 0558
STREET: US RT 7
TOWN: Rutland
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Holiday Dr.
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:
WEATHER: Cloudy / Warm
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Unknown
AGE:
SEAT BELT? Y/N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VEHICLE YEAR: 2008
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Imp
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Passenger side front bumper
INJURIES:
HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Cyrus Smith
AGE: 35
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2015
VEHICLE MAKE: Kia
VEHICLE MODEL: FRT
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Passenger Side rear quarter
INJURIES: No
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
Request assistance from the public to identify the operator of VH#1; a silver
2008 Subaru Impreza sedan with tinted window. See attached photo. Anyone with information please
contact VSP Rutland 802-773-9101; attention Cpl Busier.
On 6/8/21 at 0558 hours Troopers from the VSP Rutland barracks responded to a 2
car motor vehicle crash on US RT 7 at Holiday Dr, Rutland Town. Reports from the
crash scene indicated the at fault vehicle did not stop and left the area. No
injuries were reported.
Investigation into the crash determined VH#1 was eastbound, pulling out of the
Holiday Inn, Holiday Dr, Rutland. VH#2 was southbound on US RT 7, Rutland.
According to the witness(s), VH#1 failed to stop/yield at an intersection and
pulled out, colliding with VH#2 in the southbound lanes of US RT 7. The two
vehicles collided in a t-bone manner, and continued to an uncontrolled rest.
VH#1 left the scene. VH#2 sustained major damage.
Further investigation into the LSA crash continues.
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.