Rutland Barracks / LSA-Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

MOTOR VEHICLE Crash / Leaving the Scene of an Accident

 

CASE#: 21B402222                                      

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl Mark Busier

STATION: VSP Rutland                               

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 6/8/21 0558

STREET: US RT 7

TOWN: Rutland

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Holiday Dr.

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: Cloudy / Warm         

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Unknown

AGE:     

SEAT BELT? Y/N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2008

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Imp

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Passenger side front bumper

INJURIES:

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Cyrus Smith

AGE: 35     

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Kia

VEHICLE MODEL: FRT

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Passenger Side rear quarter

INJURIES: No

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

Request assistance from the public to identify the operator of VH#1; a silver

2008 Subaru Impreza sedan with tinted window. See attached photo. Anyone with information please

contact VSP Rutland 802-773-9101; attention Cpl Busier.

 

On 6/8/21 at 0558 hours Troopers from the VSP Rutland barracks responded to a 2

car motor vehicle crash on US RT 7 at Holiday Dr, Rutland Town. Reports from the

crash scene indicated the at fault vehicle did not stop and left the area. No

injuries were reported.

 

Investigation into the crash determined VH#1 was eastbound, pulling out of the

Holiday Inn, Holiday Dr, Rutland. VH#2 was southbound on US RT 7, Rutland.

According to the witness(s), VH#1 failed to stop/yield at an intersection and

pulled out, colliding with VH#2 in the southbound lanes of US RT 7. The two

vehicles collided in a t-bone manner, and continued to an uncontrolled rest.

VH#1 left the scene. VH#2 sustained major damage.

 

Further investigation into the LSA crash continues.

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

