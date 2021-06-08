TxDOT Seeks Input on US 285 Study North of Pecos

PECOS — TxDOT's Odessa District has scheduled a virtual public meeting regarding improvements to US 285 north of Pecos from noon on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, to Friday, July 2, 2021.

The proposed project would include:

Widening to a four-lane divided highway with two lanes in each direction as well as both inside and outside shoulders

A wide center median and/or barrier

In addition, median openings would be provided as needed based on traffic data

The proposed project is approximately 52 miles long.

The virtual public meeting webpage will be available starting at noon Wednesday, June 16, 2021, and feature maps and exhibits for the public to review and comment on in a virtual room. The public may submit comments using any of the following methods:

Email: US285North@Jacobs.com.

Mail: Jacobs, US 285 North TxDOT Project, Attn: Will Barresi, 1999 Bryan St., Suite 1200, Dallas, TX 75201.

Online: www.TxDOT.gov, keyword search “US 285 North” .

Call or Text: (432) 360-3172.

Comments must be received or postmarked by Friday, July 2, 2021, to be included in the official record of this virtual public meeting.

Following the virtual public meeting, TxDOT will consider public input received, collect and analyze additional data, develop improvement options, and request additional public input at future public meetings. TxDOT is committed to developing this project in collaboration with the community in a way that meets the project goals while minimizing community impacts.