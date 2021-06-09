ZooSmart releases their new Dinosaurs cluster puzzle
ASHBURN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Formally known as a type of tessellation, a cluster puzzle is an interconnection of tiles where each piece is in the shape of a full figure or an animal as in ZooSmart's products.
Cluster puzzles help develop cognitive, emotional and physical skills such as shape recognition, concentration, goal setting, patience and a sense of achievement. And different than traditional jigsaw puzzles, in cluster puzzles each tile is unique in design becoming a brain teaser game to put together and that you can enjoy building it again and again.
ZooSmart by Ignithink is introducing to the market different cluster puzzles with their most recent puzzle in a Dinosaurs version with 18 big dinosaurs uniquely designed and crafted in wood and with their names and habitat facts links in the back of the puzzle. This puzzle also comes with extra pieces to form a wooden frame with the theme of exploding volcanos which also helps as an initial guide to build this challenging puzzle.
The Dinosaurs cluster puzzle can be seen following this link and to learn more about cluster puzzles you can visit Ignithink’s web page www.ignithink.co
