ZooSmart is reawakening the Cluster Puzzle challenge from 50 years ago !
Over 180 real-life animal figures in a unique cluster-type puzzle, a fun and educational toy for puzzle and brain teaser lovers. Now available on Kickstarter!
The first puzzle sets are expected to be shipped out in November 2020, just in time to make it a great and unique gift this holiday season.”ASHBURN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZooSmart cluster puzzles will initially be available in a variety of sets -ZooSmart Collector's Choice, ZooSmart Animal Families, and ZooSmart Special Editions (like Dinosaurs and Alphabet Animals). If you are looking for a way to bring everyone together, these novelty puzzles will do the trick – the puzzles are ideal for kids (ages +3) and adults and contain up to 180 interconnected wood crafted and beautifully illustrated animal pieces.
ZooSmart Collector’s Choice series puzzle is made up of extensions (currently three) – the base cluster puzzle consists of 21 pieces and it can grow to a 195 pieces puzzle by simply adding extensions to add more challenging adventure and wildlife learning experience for collectors, and Ignithink does not plan to stop adding new extensions.
Some ZooSmart puzzle pieces (animal species) are usable in several independent puzzles and can be explored by grouping by animal families and shapes: Farm animals, Aquatic animals, Birds, Alphabet animals, and the newest addition to the cluster puzzles family, Dinosaurs.
But on the go and away from your puzzle pieces? Support the Kickstarter campaign to get exclusive access to the ZooSmart game app for iOS and Android devices, to build puzzles and learn about animals on the go!
Funding from this Kickstarter campaign will be used to support manufacturing and distribution efforts for ZooSmart cluster puzzles. The first puzzle sets are expected to be shipped out in November 2020, just in time to make it a great and unique gift this holiday season.
The ZooSmart Kickstarter campaign just launched on August 4, 2020. Ignithink is offering 15% off for pre-orders on any of their puzzles and bundles made in the first week of the campaign. Supporters around the world can support ZooSmart Cluster Puzzle by making generous pledges and contributions via Kickstarter campaign; anyone around the globe who wants to “back” the project can make it by contributing as little as $10 and receiving a reward as token of appreciation. But for a pledge of $20 or more, unlock other rewards including the Collector's Choice wood version ZooSmart cluster puzzle base set. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.
About
Developed by Ignithink, ZooSmart are novelty cluster puzzles made of sustainable materials and with tiles that do not repeat in any way to boost creativity in interesting ways. Educational and challenging to assemble, ZooSmart cluster puzzles promise hours of engaging fun.
More information about ZooSmart products is available at www.ignithink.co
ZooSmart video: Bring the Zoo experience home!