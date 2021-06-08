Single Lane Restrictions Interstate 79 and Interstate 70 - Washington County

​

Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of shoulder and single lane restrictions on Interstate 79 and Interstate 70 in Washington County. The restrictions began on Monday, June 8 at 8 pm and will continue until Thursday, June 24 at 8 am. The Interstate 79 work area will be located from the Washington/Allegheny County lines to Junction of Interstate 70. The Interstate 70 work area will be located form the PA/WV line to the Dunningsville Exit (#27).

The restrictions will allow crews to install message boards, cameras, poles, and foundations along with electrical and fiber optic cables. The restrictions will inly occur Monday through Friday mornings, 8 pm to 6 am.

Media contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135

