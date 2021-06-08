Upcoming Interstate 80 Weekend Ramp Closures

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing three (3) ramp closures as part of the ongoing resurfacing project for Interstate 80 in Clarion County.

Friday, June 11 to Monday, June 14: Exit 64 Eastbound State Route 66 Clarion/New Bethlehem

Friday, June 18 to Monday, June 21: Exit 70 Eastbound State Route 322 Strattanville

Friday, June 25 to Monday, June 28: Exit 70 Westbound State Route 322 Strattanville

Contractor, IA Construction Corporation of Franklin, PA will be closing and detouring ramps for the Interstate 80 resurfacing work from 6:00 p.m. Friday through 6:00 a.m. Monday. Detour routes will be established with signage for each individual ramp as they are closed. This work will continue through mid-July. Only one set of ramps will be closed per weekend.

These closures will be weather permitting.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.gov/District10.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.