Lombardi Condemns Wokeness In U.S. Military

U.S. Military Purpose Is To Fight and Win Wars Not For Social Experiments

MANHATTAN, IL, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Jack Lombardi, Republican Congressional candidate for Illinois’ 16th Congressional District condemned the movement by Democrats to bring ‘wokeness’ to the United States military. Lombardi blasted the Biden Administration for providing gender reassignment surgery for active service military personnel. How does sex change surgery make the United States military stronger, Lombardi asked. The purpose of the United States military to defend the United States, and fight and win wars, Lombardi pointed out, not to be used for social experiments but that is what the Biden Administration is doing. The Biden Administration’s identity politics which it has brought to the United States military has made our nation the laughingstock to the world with adversaries like Russia and China actually running advertisements mocking it. Lombardi said wokeness in the military would endanger both our military personnel and our nation’s safety. Lombardi noted out military veterans, Tom Cotton, Brian Mast, and Dan Crenshaw have spoke out about it, yet Adam Kinzinger, also a veteran, has been silent about it. While Kinzinger has been on MSNBC and CNN constantly attacking fellow Republicans, he has been totally silent about the Biden Administration’s move to bring wokeness to the United States military.

“Our military has been the safeguard for democracy and freedom since its very establishment,” said Jack Lombardi. “Its purpose is to fight and win wars, not to be a guinea pea for social experiments by the far left. Yet that is exactly what the Biden Administration is doing and it must be stopped.

“Unlike Adam Kinzinger I will oppose wokeness in our military,” concluded Jack Lombardi. “I am more concerned with representing the people and the values of the Sixteenth District and ensuring a strong America, than being the darling of CNN and MSNBC.”

Lombardi Background

Lombardi’s story is that of an ordinary Chicagoan with exceptional zeal who broke the norm, building a better life with the resources he had at hand. Today, he is a successful businessman with vast experience in leading diverse teams to a common goal of success.

A natural entrepreneur, Lombardi earned his first money at age 8 selling soda on a neighborhood street corner. He started his first business, Lombardi Trucking, by age 22 and has never looked back. Currently, Lombardi owns Chicago's premiere digital marketing company and runs multiple internet companies.

Born and bred on Chicago's southwest side, Lombardi went to nearby St. Laurence High School and later attended Northwestern Business College. He is proud to be the husband of Sharon Lombardi and father of his son Jack III and daughter, Summer.

