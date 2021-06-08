Court News ...

Limited Technical Failure of the E-Filing System

Because SC.Gov experienced a payment processing outage, the South Carolina Judicial Department has announced a limited Technical Failure of the E-Filing System for June 7, 2021, in accordance with Section 9(b) of the South Carolina Electronic Filing Policies and Guidelines. This Technical Failure only affects E-Filings that require payment. E-Filers may utilize the provisions of Section 9(d) or (e) of the South Carolina Electronic Filing Policies and Guidelines to submit filings or serve documents through available alternative procedures with respect to any document that requires payment and was required to be filed or served on June 7, 2021.