St. Johnsbury Barracks / Unlawful Mischief

CASE#: 21A402659
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-839-9044
DATE/TIME: sometime between 1700 on 6/7/2021 and 0830 on 6/8/2021
INCIDENT LOCATION: 8890 VT Route 25
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE: Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown
VICTIM: Heather Paye
AGE: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6/8/2021 at approximately 1242 hours, Vermont State
Police received a call about vandalism at a camp. The victim reported her
family's camp was utilized without permission and vandalized on the above date
and time. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact
Trooper Evan Johnson at the St. Johnsbury barracks (802-748-3111).
COURT ACTION: *Pending Investigation*
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
