St. Johnsbury Barracks / Unlawful Mischief

CASE#: 21A402659

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-839-9044

DATE/TIME: sometime between 1700 on 6/7/2021 and 0830 on 6/8/2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: 8890 VT Route 25

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE: Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

VICTIM: Heather Paye

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6/8/2021 at approximately 1242 hours, Vermont State

Police received a call about vandalism at a camp. The victim reported her

family's camp was utilized without permission and vandalized on the above date

and time. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact

Trooper Evan Johnson at the St. Johnsbury barracks (802-748-3111).

COURT ACTION: *Pending Investigation*

COURT DATE/TIME:

COURT:

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

