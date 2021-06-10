Comedian Lori Hamilton shares pre-show Yellowstone adventure on Fringe Review

Share This Article

Actress communes with nature while preparing for online performance

Nature brings out the best in us if we let it.” — Lori Hamilton

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- One of the greatest assets a performer can develop is their ability to adapt to environments and situations. Flexibility is a necessity, especially in recent times as venues, businesses, and event organizers navigate responses to COVID and vaccinations. Artists are constantly being challenged by changes in events, such as performing their shows online instead of in-person to a live audience.In a recent blog post on the theater review website, Fringe Review, comedian Lori Hamilton shares her own recent adventure preparing for a show under somewhat unusual circumstances. To ease pandemic stress, she decided to visit Yellowstone National Park with a friend. She knew she would be premiering her autobiographical show North Star at the Brighton Fringe Festival immediately after her trip. Instead of coming home early to rehearse, she decided to continue enjoying the park and simply adapt to practicing in the new environment.“That meant voice lessons, dance practice and run-throughs in the living room of our rented condo between visits to the park where we saw bears, bison, wolves and all manner of animals in the splendor that is Yellowstone.”She also shared photos from her trip. Keep up with Lori’s award-winning performances by following her at her website thelorihamilton.com or on her various social media channels. In addition to creating and performing successful media pieces, Lori also offers advice and guidance on adapting to life and turning challenging circumstances into positive self-growth. You can check out her series on Turning Hardship Into Happiness on the site mentioned above or by signing up to receive her monthly newsletter.Press Reviews“Hamilton’s performance ... is very funny."- Donna M Day, North End West UK“Brilliant work … comical … inspirational”- Atlanta Press“…one heck of an actress – the girl could dance … this girl could sing too.”- Go Go Magazine, DenverAbout Lori…Lori grew up just outside of Northern California and attended UCLA, where she studied Linguistics and Modern British Drama. She studied Opera at The Juilliard School, New England Conservatory and Mannes College of Music. After a singing with the Boston Symphony and the Atlanta Opera, she went on to do comedy, writing and performing. Lori has written and produced over 150 short films, created and performed four one-woman shows, including a much-lauded tour with the National New Play Festival in the United States. Her talents have earned her 53 awards for creative and writing excellence, including 5 Best of Shows. Her cats did not help at all, although they take credit for providing with her constant, much-needed supervision. To see more of her work, visit TheLoriHamilton.com.

