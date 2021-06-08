Wyoming Joint Force Headquarters welcomes new commander

Wyoming Joint Force Headquarters in Cheyenne recently said goodbye to the outgoing commander, Maj. Paul Kanish, and welcomed the new commander, Capt. Jacob Arnold at a ceremony held at the Joint Force Readiness Center. Brig. Gen. Brian Nesvik, commander of the Wyoming Army National Guard, presided over the ceremony with the traditional passing of the colors.

Kanish will still serve as a Wyoming guardsman and has taken an assignment at the National Guard Bureau in Virginia.

Arnold has 21 years under his belt in the Wyoming Guard, with nine of those serving as an active guard reserve officer. He thanked his family for their continued support for the opportunity to serve in uniform and that he wouldn’t be here today without them.

“This new and exciting for me,” Arnold said. “I stand before you humble and excited, ready to help everyone accomplish the mission here at JFHQ.”