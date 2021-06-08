Fifteen health insurers request average rate increase of 5.47% for Washington’s individual market

June 1, 2021

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Fifteen health insurers filed an average proposed rate increase of 5.47% for Washington's individual health insurance market. The plans and proposed rates are currently under review and final decisions will come this fall.

"Access to meaningful and affordable health coverage has always been critical to our lives and our economy, but no more so than this year," said Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler. "I'm incredibly proud of the efforts our state made to help people find coverage, through outreach and opening special enrollment periods. We took regulatory action when needed to make sure people did not have financial barriers to COVID-19 testing, did not receive surprise bills for these tests and increased coverage for additional methods of telehealth. I'm grateful to the health insurers, too, for their commitment to their customers and our markets. For now, we'll get back to our regular work of carefully reviewing the plans and their rates to see what's justified."

People who do not get health insurance coverage from their employer shop for insurance in the individual market. Premium subsidies are available, based on income through Washington's Exchange, www.wahealthplanfinder.org. The Exchange opened a Public Health Emergency Special Enrollment that runs through Aug. 15. People can purchase plans directly from an insurer too, but subsidies are only available through the Exchange.

About 240,000 consumers in Washington are currently enrolled in health plans through the individual market.

This year, due to the federal American Rescue Act, Washington state received $250 million in tax cuts to help people afford coverage. This money is helping over half a million people find savings through the Exchange.

See the proposed 2022 health insurers and plans by county (PDF, 242KB).