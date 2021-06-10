Imbue Botanicals, LLC Signs Preferred Vendor Agreement with Garden State Pharmacy Owners (GSPO)
Imbue Botanicals, LLC has signed a Preferred Vendor Agreement with GSPO and its more than 240 independent pharmacies.PALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imbue Botanicals, LLC a Wyoming based company, is pleased to announce that it has finalized a preferred vendor agreement with Garden State Pharmacy Owners based in Hamilton, New Jersey through its buying group, CO-OP Power. GSPO was founded in 1981 primarily to promote the business interests of the independent community pharmacy in the State of New Jersey. Imbue Botanicals offers an extensive line of premium full spectrum CBD products produced from organically grown Colorado hemp, including CBD tinctures, lotions, salves and capsules, and more, for both people and pets, as well as a recently launched Broad Spectrum ZERO THC line with tinctures and capsules. Imbue Botanicals primarily works with independent pharmacies, compounding pharmacies, physicians, nurse practitioners, naturopaths, pain management clinics and integrative medicine channels.
“We are thrilled to introduce Imbue Botanicals to more of our member pharmacies, providing them an opportunity to capitalize on a fast-growing market segment.” said Dr. Brian Oliveira, Executive Director for GSPO. “As a pharmacist and pharmacy owner I have a great affinity for Imbue. I have seen first-hand the incredible impact it has had on my patients and family members alike. We prioritized a patient-focused product line with a strong track record in the independent pharmacy market. But above all, we wanted to provide our pharmacists and patients the absolute finest hemp CBD products available. I know we’ve found that in Imbue Botanicals.
“We’re thrilled to be part of such a forward-thinking group,” said Tom Bauer, Managing Partner for Imbue Botanicals. “New Jersey has been a key market for us for the past several years and we’re delighted to increase our footprint in the Garden State. Having our product line distributed by their independent pharmacies that are so committed to patient care is truly a win-win.”
GSPO will begin introducing Imbue Botanicals to its member pharmacies in June.
ABOUT Imbue Botanicals, LLC:
Imbue Botanicals offers the most extensive line of full spectrum, premium CBD products on the market, produced from organically grown Colorado hemp, including tinctures, capsules, gummies, topical CBD lotions and salves. Their premium, Colorado grown hemp CBD products are non GMO, cruelty free, vegan and contain no added flavorings. Available through select retailers, their products offer exceptional quality, superb packaging and unmatched value.
Imbue Botanicals offers CBD products for both people and pets. For more information, visit: www.imbuebotanicals.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/imbuebotanical
Instagram: www.instagram.com/imbuebotanicals_cbd
ABOUT Garden State Pharmacy Owners:
GSPO is a 501(c)(6) non-profit dedicated to promoting the success of the Independent Community Pharmacy in the State of New Jersey by actively participating in both State and Federal legislative arenas. GSPO is also committed to providing business solutions and offerings to their members for the purpose of ensuring independent pharmacy success now and in the future.
For more information, visit:
www.gspo.org
