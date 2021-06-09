2021 MUSE Hotel Awards: World-Class Hotel Winner 2021 MUSE Hotel Awards: World-Class Retreat Winner 2021 MUSE Hotel Awards Winners Announced!

The 2021 MUSE Hotel Awards Announces Its Winners

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Victors Proclaimed

With the vote count and judges’ assessment concluded, the list of winners for the 2021 MUSE Hotel Awards has been published by the International Awards Associate (IAA), its organizer.

The MUSE Hotel Awards was founded with the sole wish to honor hotels of all sizes all over the world, in recognition of their prominent services, facilities, and vistas, culminating in ephemeral yet unforgettable experiences for their guests. “It’s a deep honor for us to receive so many astounding submissions,” said Kenjo Ong, CEO of the International Awards Associate (IAA). “It is truly humbling to see the extent these hoteliers go to out of sheer professionalism.”

The MUSE Awards is a series of international competitions hosted by IAA, set up to promote excellence amongst professionals of various industries. The MUSE Hotel Awards is no different, and it attempts to bring out the best of world-class hotels and other hospitality establishments all over the world.

Grand Jury Panel & Public Voting

IAA reaches out to a list of internationally acclaimed professionals and inducts them to be part of the jury panel, which is composed of different individuals every year. With a collective of esteemed professionals known for their excellence, and a meticulously-crafted set of judging criteria, IAA ensures that assessment is both strict and impartial.

The adjudication is made up of two parts, with each part taking up 50% of the final score – the jury panel’s assessment makes up one part, and public voting making up the other.

Ultimately, entrants will have their establishments assessed and potentially validated by IAA’s elect group of esteemed professionals, whose expertise include hospitality, interior design, and architectural design. Certainly, with industry standards as measures and a blind judging process in place, winners can walk away confident that their victory is substantiated.

Public voting became a staple for the competition given its efficacy. The process allows past and current guests, and fellow hoteliers to vote for their favorite entrant. Voting is open only for a period of time, and can be done once a day via MUSE Hotel Award’s website. At the end of this period, the votes are tallied and added into the final score.

“To be able to act as a platform in promoting and encouraging excellence in the hotel industry is a privilege,” Ong said. “In spite of the pandemic, the hotel industry has persevered with sheer grit, and then as if in defiance to the overwhelming odds, thrived the best they can in with every given opportunity. Whether it’s their willpower, or their dedication to being a professional, we cannot help but to honor the tenacity displayed with the platform we are privileged with.”

For more information, contact: