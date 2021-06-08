Department of Natural Resources hosting free pesticide collection event in Salisbury June 26
JEFFERSON CITY, MO, June 8, 2021 - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources will host a free pesticide collection event 8 a.m.-noon, Saturday, June 26 at Ricketts Farm Service, 29394 Sterling Ave. in Salisbury.
The event is open to all Missouri farmers and households. To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, all participants are asked to stay in their vehicles while waste is being off-loaded.
Accepted:
- Pesticides.
- Herbicides.
- Insecticides.
- Fungicides.
- Rodenticides.
- Dewormers.
- Fly tags.
- Fertilizers containing pesticide.
Not accepted:
- Paint.
- Explosives.
- Fire extinguishers.
- Yard waste.
- Electronics.
- Trash.
- Pesticides from businesses, pesticide production facilities, pesticide distributors or pesticide retailers.
More information about the Missouri Pesticide Collection Program is available online at dnr.mo.gov/env/hwp/pesticide.
Following is a list of other pesticide collection events scheduled this year:
- Aug. 28 – Prairieland FS, Inc., 23922 State Rt. 81 in Kahoka.
- Sept. 25 – MFA Agri Services, 304 Depot St. in Marthasville.
