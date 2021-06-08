» News » 2021 » Department of Natural Resources hosting free pesti...

Department of Natural Resources hosting free pesticide collection event in Salisbury June 26

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, June 8, 2021 - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources will host a free pesticide collection event 8 a.m.-noon, Saturday, June 26 at Ricketts Farm Service, 29394 Sterling Ave. in Salisbury.

The event is open to all Missouri farmers and households. To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, all participants are asked to stay in their vehicles while waste is being off-loaded.

Accepted:

Pesticides.

Herbicides.

Insecticides.

Fungicides.

Rodenticides.

Dewormers.

Fly tags.

Fertilizers containing pesticide.

Not accepted:

Paint.

Explosives.

Fire extinguishers.

Yard waste.

Electronics.

Trash.

Pesticides from businesses, pesticide production facilities, pesticide distributors or pesticide retailers.

More information about the Missouri Pesticide Collection Program is available online at dnr.mo.gov/env/hwp/pesticide.

Following is a list of other pesticide collection events scheduled this year:

Aug. 28 – Prairieland FS, Inc., 23922 State Rt. 81 in Kahoka.

Sept. 25 – MFA Agri Services, 304 Depot St. in Marthasville.

