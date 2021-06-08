» News » 2021 » Department of Natural Resources hosting free pesti...

Department of Natural Resources hosting free pesticide collection event in Salisbury June 26

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, June 8, 2021 - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources will host a free pesticide collection event 8 a.m.-noon, Saturday, June 26 at Ricketts Farm Service, 29394 Sterling Ave. in Salisbury.

The event is open to all Missouri farmers and households. To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, all participants are asked to stay in their vehicles while waste is being off-loaded.

Accepted:

  • Pesticides.
  • Herbicides.
  • Insecticides.
  • Fungicides.
  • Rodenticides.
  • Dewormers.
  • Fly tags.
  • Fertilizers containing pesticide.

 

Not accepted:

  • Paint.
  • Explosives.
  • Fire extinguishers.
  • Yard waste.
  • Electronics.
  • Trash.
  • Pesticides from businesses, pesticide production facilities, pesticide distributors or pesticide retailers.

 

More information about the Missouri Pesticide Collection Program is available online at dnr.mo.gov/env/hwp/pesticide

Following is a list of other pesticide collection events scheduled this year:

  • Aug. 28 – Prairieland FS, Inc., 23922 State Rt. 81 in Kahoka.
  • Sept. 25 – MFA Agri Services, 304 Depot St. in Marthasville.

 

