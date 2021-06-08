M-38 detour at Cane Creek starts June 14

Contact:

Agency:

Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809Transportation

June 8, 2021 -- Beginning Monday, June 14, traffic on M-38 will be detoured at the Michigan Department of Transportation's (MDOT) culvert replacement project over Cane Creek in Ontonagon County.

M-38 will be closed with a posted detour for through-traffic. Westbound traffic will be detoured near Mass City onto M-26 and US-45 to Ontonagon. The detour will be reversed for eastbound traffic. M-38 will remain open to local traffic to Cane Creek. The detour is scheduled to be in place for 28 days.

MDOT is investing about $800,000 to replace the culvert on M-38 over Cane Creek near Ontonagon. Work will include culvert replacement and scour countermeasures. This project will extend the lifespan of the culvert and result in a smoother driving surface and increased safety for motorists.

A map of the project area is available on Mi Drive.