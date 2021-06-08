Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 533 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,975 in the last 365 days.

M-38 detour at Cane Creek starts June 14

Contact: Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809 Agency: Transportation

June 8, 2021 -- Beginning Monday, June 14, traffic on M-38 will be detoured at the Michigan Department of Transportation's (MDOT) culvert replacement project over Cane Creek in Ontonagon County.

M-38 will be closed with a posted detour for through-traffic. Westbound traffic will be detoured near Mass City onto M-26 and US-45 to Ontonagon. The detour will be reversed for eastbound traffic. M-38 will remain open to local traffic to Cane Creek. The detour is scheduled to be in place for 28 days.

MDOT is investing about $800,000 to replace the culvert on M-38 over Cane Creek near Ontonagon. Work will include culvert replacement and scour countermeasures. This project will extend the lifespan of the culvert and result in a smoother driving surface and increased safety for motorists.

A map of the project area is available on Mi Drive.

You just read:

M-38 detour at Cane Creek starts June 14

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.