I-69 BL/McMorran Boulevard lane closures for intersection improvements in St. Clair County start June 14

Contact: Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: St. Clair

HIGHWAY: I-69 Business Loop (BL)

CLOSEST CITY: Port Huron

ESTIMATED DATE:             Monday, June 14, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Friday, July 2, 2021

PROJECT:                           The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close two lanes of I-69 BL at McMorran Boulevard to accommodate a local agency project currently underway. As part of the $1.3 million investment to improve McMorran Boulevard, the I-69 BL/McMorran Boulevard intersection will be resurfaced, including new curb and gutter, sidewalk, and ramp improvements.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Two lanes of I-69 BL will remain open during work.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will improve the driving surface, safety, and operations of the I-69 BL/McMorran Boulevard intersection.

