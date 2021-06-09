Non-Profit Expert Answers Research Noting Role of Self-Doubt in Limiting Leaders’ Effectiveness
Post-Pandemic Research Shows Self-Leadership Agility is Key to Success
Learning to tend to self-doubt by becoming curious about yourself, you gain focus and confidence.”WINTER PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As researchers begin to explore the role of effective leaders in a post-pandemic society, Marc Pitman’s new book “The Surprising Gift of Doubt: Use Uncertainty to Become the Exceptional Leader You Are Meant to Be” provides a roadmap for identifying those who are broken and those who are exceptional.
— Marc Pitman
As Pitman readily acknowledges, “Leading can be so disorienting.” He explores how too many leaders never reach their full potential because they allow the nagging self-doubt to reduce their effectiveness. He advocates for leaders to use the doubt as a reminder to focus inward by zeroing in on three areas of growth: hardwiring, identity and goals. Pitman provides more than just information and examples of leaders who followed his advice. He provides readers with proven steps to take on their own journey toward exceptional leadership, steps he uses as part of his coaching and consulting practice.
Scholars studying effective leadership in modern society note the volatility, uncertainty, chaos and ambiguity that confound today’s corporate and non-profit leaders. They have begun to identify behavioral competencies that separate effective leaders from those who cannot successfully navigate the confounding environment. “Self-leadership agility” is one of the key competencies. Pitman’s “The Surprising Gift of Doubt” provides ineffective leaders with the tools to develop that agility.
“The turbulence and struggle of leading will not go away,” Pitman reminds readers. “Learning to tend to self-doubt by becoming curious about yourself, you gain focus and confidence.” Rather than viewing doubt as a disaster, Pitman advocates viewing it as a gift.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Marc Pitman is the CEO of Concord Leadership Group and the author/co-author of numerous books including “Ask Without Fear! A Guide to Connecting Donors with What Matters Most to Them,” “Fundraising Kick: A Year of Ask Kicking Ideas” and “The Essential Fundraising Handbook for Small Nonprofits.” Pitman is also the Executive Director of TheNonProfitAcademy.com, a virtual training and development organization for non-profit leaders.
