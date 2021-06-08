Lauderdale County Resident Arrested for Tax Evasion

RIPLEY - The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led to the indictment and arrest of William Claiborne Maclin. Revenue special agents arrested Maclin, age 54, yesterday. Bond was set at $10,000.

On June 7, 2021, the Lauderdale County Grand Jury indicted Maclin on two felony tax charges. The indictment alleges Maclin evaded tax due the State of Tennessee by filing false documents at the Lauderdale County Clerk’s office when he registered his boat.

“The Department of Revenue promotes voluntary taxpayer compliance by educating taxpayers, aggressively pursuing criminal sanctions and demanding accountability when taxpayers engage in fraudulent activity," Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. "This arrest underscores the department's ongoing efforts to enforce Tennessee's tax laws."

If convicted, Maclin could be sentenced to a maximum of two years in the state penitentiary and fined up to $3,000.00 for each count.

The department is pursuing this criminal case in cooperation with District Attorney Mark Davidson’s office. Citizens who suspect violations of Tennessee's revenue laws should call the toll-free tax fraud hot line at (800) FRAUDTX (372-8389).

The Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws and the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws. The department collects about 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2020 fiscal year, it collected $15.1 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $3.2 billion in taxes and fees for local governments. To learn more about the department, visit www.tn.gov/revenue.

