Missouri Attorney General Files Civil Suit Against St. Louis County Illicit Massage Business

Jun 8, 2021, 09:46 AM by AG Schmitt

Today, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a civil lawsuit against an illicit massage business, Royal Day Spa, located in St. Louis County. This lawsuit is the fifth filed by Attorney General Schmitt as part of his Office’s Hope Initiative to combat human trafficking in illicit massage businesses.