Lisa M. Berman, Acclaimed Expert Curator/Ambassador of Wearable Art, to be Featured at National SNAG Conference

Lisa M. Berman Photo by Daniel Oropeza

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SNAG - After two decades, Lisa M. Berman, Visionary Proprietor of Sculpture To Wear Gallery seems to always be in demand. The Planning Committee of the Society of North American Goldsmiths (SNAG) invited Berman to be a featured presenter in their upcoming conference INSPIRE / ASPIRE - Virtual Gallery Crawl. The on-line ticketed event will be held Saturday, June 26th, from 6-7pm EST (3-4pm PST) and will feature Lisa as the curator and host of her Feel the Frill: The Ginsburg Gauntlet Exhibition previously hosted Dec. 2020 & Jan. 2021. Berman is including local artists John & Corliss Rose of 2Roses, Teri Brudnak and Judge Jayne Herring to participate as part of her LIVE session to field calls from the International audience, with an estimated attendance of 1,000 collectors, makers, curators and the media. Berman will present a 10 minute introduction of the exhibition, a curatorial statement and present select artist's pieces. After Justice Ginsburg’s passing last year, the response by the community was overwhelming - artists were so inspired by the late Supreme Court Justice’s contributions, that they dropped everything on their schedule to make one of a kind pieces in less than 30 days for the show.

The Society of North American Goldsmiths (SNAG) was founded in 1969. It is an international nonprofit organization that serves as the primary organization of jewelers and metal artists in North America. Members include independent studio artists, teachers, students, gallerists, collectors, curators, and writers who engage in thoughtful conversation and critical discourse while preserving tradition and embracing innovation. Berman says she is “thrilled to be included in such an important event to continue to present the inspired work by the artists and to honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg.” Eva Van Kempen, a celebrated Dutch artist was awarded the “Peoples Choice award” for her mon/tues/weds/thurs/fri/sat/sun collar. Other award recipients were: Marc Cohen, 2Roses and Adriana Del Duca of Genos Luxury, from Italy featured by the Artists Star Jewels brand – for which Berman is the sole United States Ambassador. In support of SNAG, a non-profit, Berman will donate 10% of all Sculpture To Wear sales during the event and the networking session afterwards to SNAG.

___________________

Special Engagement - Jewelry by STAR TREK Designers hosted by Sculpture To Wear

PIONEERS IN PLASTIC - Sculpture To Wear Gallery in conjunction with Berman Arts Agency will present “STAR TREK to WEAR and Color to Collect” at her Laguna Beach Atelier on Friday June 11th & Saturday June 12th, from 12pm-6pm, both days. Featured Jewelry & Wearable art includes: Architecturally inspired designs by ARTISTAR JEWELS award winning designer Adriana Del Duca of Genos LUXURY. Other artists include: Archival collections by Cara Croninger, Robert Lee Morris and Marc Cohen, as well as 2Roses, Yves Amu Klein, Mariana Baker of Philosophy gifts, Julie Leah and Statements Accessories. Special appearance by Teri Brudnak, who partnered with Karen McCreary of TDM Studios to create jewelry for STAR TREK the Next Generation TV show and several films, will present never seen before archival work for sale. Teri, Karen and Lisa met in Plastics Technology class 30 years ago and were outnumbered by aerospace engineers and car designers. Berman adds, “We made jewelry instead. We felt it was just as important then and still do”. In keeping with the celestial and plastics theme, Berman Arts Agency proudly presents – Rauschenberg’s STAR QUARTERS I-V (number #17 printed on Plexiglass) for acquisition (original owner) Price upon request. Additionally, Sculpture by Craig French, Doyle Reno and Daniel Oropeza, photographs by Sheinina Lolita Raj, Bonnie Schiffman, Todd Snyder and acclaimed artist Ron Edwards who designed for the first Star Trek movie. Private appointments available.

A Dynamic Alliance with Architects + Public Art.

ART in ARCHITECTURE - Berman has always been inspired by both architecture and sculptural design - cultivating this as a collaborative theme within her galleries 20+ years exhibition curriculum. Some of her first clients were architects (usually male) being inspired by the unique wearables presented at her gallery in Bergamot Station Arts Center, located in Santa Monica, CA. Often, they introduced their female counterparts to the gallery whose inaugural exhibition was appropriately titled: STRUCTURAL INTEGRITY- Jewelry’s Foundation. Nancy Goslee Power, Frank Gehry’s landscape architect was one of the first to flock to the gallery as was Steve Gassman who introduced his wife Myra and the couple of Thom Mayne, founder of Morphosis Architects, who recently designed the Orange County Museum of Art. Nathan Shapira, former Director of Industrial / Interior Design at UCLA for 40 years was also a champion of Sculpture To Wear. Berman’s designers often made wedding bands for her architectural clients: Hraztan Zeitlian, founder for STRUERE Architecture wears a Sculpture To Wear creation everyday as does Hunter Fleetwood of Fleetwood Fernandez. Jewelry Designers Claudia Endler and Belgium designer Herbert Verstraten were often the “clear & clean line” favorites.

The story of art integrated into architecture is not a new phenomenon. The ways in which artists, architects, curators and even the community now collaborate is. The incorporation of large scale Art strategically immersed into the built environment by architects, (in some cases mandated by City Ordinances and Arts programs), has led to dynamic collaborations internationally. This new norm of our cultural landscape provides an organic and seamless discussion with Berman Arts Agency and Jorden Segraves AIA, LEED AP NCARB. Seagraves has a passion for Green/Sustainability, The Arts and our Community and was the Founding Chair of the Orange County United States Green Building Council and has sat on numerous local, regional and nation committees associated with Green Building, along with participating on Founding Boards for local community based Non-Profits in Sustainability and the Arts. Berman has a passion for green-tech and a history of exhibitions incorporating sustainable products.

Recently, Jorden Segraves and Lisa M. Berman, founder of Berman Arts Agency have created a strategic partnership to support Jorden’s clients and projects (where appropriate) in providing artist related management for projects ranging in scale from Restaurant interiors – to City Entitled Building Art in Public places. Berman Arts Agency also began discussions with Leading Industry Professionals on the front lines of large scale Urban Renewal projects in providing the same services – in connecting artist and project teams in helping to beautify our built environment and support the Arts and Creativity in our Communities. Thus, continuing the exploration to actualization of the theme of Art in Architecture.