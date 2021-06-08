Go-Cart Crash in Sandown

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Richard D. Crouse 603-271-3361 June 7, 2021

Sandown, NH – On June 7, 2021, Fish and Game received a report from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office of a Go-Cart crash involving one motorist on private property, located at the end of Hersey Road in Sandown, NH.

At approximately 3:00 p.m., Alex Forrester, 23, of Derry, New Hampshire, was operating a Go-Cart on private land and lost control, going off a trail and colliding with tree head-on, which caused him to be ejected from the machine, resulting in serious and potentially life-threatening injuries.

Fish and Game personnel, Sandown Police Department, Sandown Fire and EMS personnel, along with members of Trinity EMS responded to the location of the crash. Due to the nature of the injuries Forrester sustained during the crash, he was transported by Sandown Ambulance to Depot Park in Hampstead, New Hampshire, where he was transported by DHART helicopter to Beth Israel Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts.

Based on an ongoing investigation, Forrester had limited experience operating an OHRV and it appears inexperience and speed were the biggest contributing factors. Forrester was also not wearing any safety equipment and didn’t utilize the safety harness the Go-Cart was equipped with, which contributed to the nature of the injuries sustained as well.

Fish and Game would like to remind all riders to operate within their capabilities and regardless of age, to always wear appropriate safety gear while operating OHRVs.