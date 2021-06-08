27 Episcopal Eagles Sign to Play in College
More than two dozen students at one of Florida's best college-preparatory educational schools have signed to play sports in college.
JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with the Episcopal School of Jacksonville (ESJ) announced that 27 students have signed to play a sport next year in college.
"We are very excited and proud of our student athletes for these accomplishments," said Meg Sacks, director, and spokesperson for ESJ.
Sacks revealed that 11 sports are represented, and students will attend more than 15 different colleges and universities, including the University of Florida, Yale, Davidson, the University of Pennsylvania, Jacksonville University, and Sewanee.
ESJ, according to Sacks, provides an exceptional college-preparatory education within an academically challenging and caring environment focused on a balanced experience. Episcopal's Portrait of a Graduate is an individual who seeks understanding, develops a sense of self, lives with honor and purpose, and pursues a life of faith.
Episcopal is built on Four Pillars -- Academics, Spiritual Life, Fine Arts, and Athletics -- which encourage personal development in every aspect of the lives of our students, helping each child reach his or her unique potential.
The school enrolls approximately 1,300 total students from age 1 to grade 12. Lower School campuses (age 1 through grade 6) enroll more than 200 students; Middle School (grades 6-8) enrolls more than 300 students; Upper School (grades 9-12) enrolls more than 500 students.
The students who have signed to play a collegiate sport include:
Baseball
● Clayton Hodges – Jacksonville University
● Dillon Haines – Stetson University
● Brogan Napier – University of Central Florida
● Layton Perry – Jacksonville University
Football
● Nick Elksnis – University of Florida
● Tucker Tomberlin – Stetson University
● Jack Bogan – Davidson College
● CJ Tremble – University of Pennsylvania
Lacrosse
● Mia Carter – Flagler College
● Winnie Pajcic – Sewanee: The University of the South
Girls Soccer
● Abigail Jones – Ave Maria University
● Julia Kato – American University
Boys Soccer
● Mitchell Fenton – Rhodes College
Rowing
● Emilee Podvia – Rollins College
● Cooper Richart – Rollins College
Softball
● Kami Eppley – Stetson University
● Maddie Latta – Yale University
Swimming
● Julian Smith – University of Florida
● Mary Kate Kelley – University of Florida
● Scott Haney – Georgia Institute of Technology
● Grant Himes – Swarthmore College
Tennis
● Justin Bobo – Rhodes College
Cross Country/Track and Field/Triathlon
● Sabrina Wingert (pole vault) – University of South Florida
Beach Volleyball
● Jordan Cooper – University of North Florida
Volleyball
● Cate Hale – Montreat College
Wrestling
● Joe Jackson – Roanoke College
● Noah Meyer – Roanoke College
