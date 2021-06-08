Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
27 Episcopal Eagles Sign to Play in College

More than two dozen students at one of Florida's best college-preparatory educational schools have signed to play sports in college.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with the Episcopal School of Jacksonville (ESJ) announced that 27 students have signed to play a sport next year in college.

"We are very excited and proud of our student athletes for these accomplishments," said Meg Sacks, director, and spokesperson for ESJ.

Sacks revealed that 11 sports are represented, and students will attend more than 15 different colleges and universities, including the University of Florida, Yale, Davidson, the University of Pennsylvania, Jacksonville University, and Sewanee.

ESJ, according to Sacks, provides an exceptional college-preparatory education within an academically challenging and caring environment focused on a balanced experience. Episcopal's Portrait of a Graduate is an individual who seeks understanding, develops a sense of self, lives with honor and purpose, and pursues a life of faith.

Episcopal is built on Four Pillars -- Academics, Spiritual Life, Fine Arts, and Athletics -- which encourage personal development in every aspect of the lives of our students, helping each child reach his or her unique potential.

The school enrolls approximately 1,300 total students from age 1 to grade 12. Lower School campuses (age 1 through grade 6) enroll more than 200 students; Middle School (grades 6-8) enrolls more than 300 students; Upper School (grades 9-12) enrolls more than 500 students.

The students who have signed to play a collegiate sport include:

Baseball

● Clayton Hodges – Jacksonville University
● Dillon Haines – Stetson University
● Brogan Napier – University of Central Florida
● Layton Perry – Jacksonville University

Football

● Nick Elksnis – University of Florida
● Tucker Tomberlin – Stetson University
● Jack Bogan – Davidson College
● CJ Tremble – University of Pennsylvania

Lacrosse

● Mia Carter – Flagler College
● Winnie Pajcic – Sewanee: The University of the South

Girls Soccer

● Abigail Jones – Ave Maria University
● Julia Kato – American University

Boys Soccer

● Mitchell Fenton – Rhodes College

Rowing

● Emilee Podvia – Rollins College
● Cooper Richart – Rollins College

Softball

● Kami Eppley – Stetson University
● Maddie Latta – Yale University

Swimming

● Julian Smith – University of Florida
● Mary Kate Kelley – University of Florida
● Scott Haney – Georgia Institute of Technology
● Grant Himes – Swarthmore College

Tennis

● Justin Bobo – Rhodes College
Cross Country/Track and Field/Triathlon
● Sabrina Wingert (pole vault) – University of South Florida

Beach Volleyball

● Jordan Cooper – University of North Florida

Volleyball

● Cate Hale – Montreat College

Wrestling

● Joe Jackson – Roanoke College
● Noah Meyer – Roanoke College

For more information, please visit https://esj.org/about/.

###

About Episcopal School of Jacksonville

Episcopal School of Jacksonville provides an exceptional college-preparatory education within an academically challenging and caring environment focused on a balanced experience. The school's traditional liberal arts curriculum prepares students to make a difference in the world by focusing on effective communications, critical thinking, problem-solving and technical skills.

Contact Details:

4455 Atlantic Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32207
United States

Meg Sacks
Episcopal School of Jacksonville
+1 904-396-5751
+1 904-396-5751

