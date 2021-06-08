Peter Makris Memorial Run Kicks Off Progressive Laconia Motorcycle Week® on Saturday, June 12, 2021

Peter Makris Memorial Run, June 12, 2021

LACONIA, NH, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Peter Makris Memorial Run hits a milestone in this 15th year as the “Official Kickoff to Laconia Motorcycle Week®.” Started as a tribute to NASWA patriarch Peter Makris, the charity run offers the best riding experience with the escort of NH State and local police, offering a “feet-up” ride through the Laconia area scenic hills, lakes and small towns. The run also accentuates one of the reasons we ride—to give back to the community. Bikers are known for their generosity and heart and this ride is an expression of both. Makris was for many years the face of the legendary NASWA Resort, the Official Hotel of the rally, welcoming all to “The NAZ” with his warm smile and handshake. He was well-loved in the community as a leader and is now commemorated in this 15th annual ride which has raised over $475,000 for area charities including the Laconia Fire Department, Easter Seals “Veterans Count,” the Laconia CERT team, and last year, the Belknap House homeless shelter and Building Dreams for Marines. This non-profit was formed to assist Marines and other U.S. military veterans with mobility issues as it retrofits residences to enable vets and their families to live comfortably and confidently in their homes. Peter Makris’ service in the Marines and membership in the Leathernecks Motorcycle Club brings the charity full circle.

“We know my father would be proud of this initiative,” says Cynthia Makris, president of the NASWA Resort who followed in her father’s footsteps to make the NASWA a strong community service and contributor. The Resort was founded by her maternal grandparents in the early 1900’s and she now guides 4 generations of the Makris family in maintaining its legacy, with her mother, 96-year-old Hope, busy in the kitchen, baking the desserts for the resort.

The Peter Makris Memorial Run

8:30-9:30 AM – Registration - Pick up your 15th anniversary collector T-shirt, with artwork by renowned Harley Davidson artist, David Uhl’s Uhl Studios design group, chip for a beer “on Peter.” $50 registration - $75 VIP, front-of-the-pack.

10:00 AM - Inspirational opening ceremonies across the street at The NASWA parking lot on Weirs Boulevard. This year the New Hampshire Leathernecks, the U.S. Marine Corp’s motorcycle club, will also be honored and will lead the ride in Peter’s memory!

10:30 AM – Kickstand UP for a no-traffic, “feet up” cruise, thanks to the escort of the State and Local Police. Breezing by other bikers, cruise to another Laconia legend, The New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Feel like a racer, running exciting laps around the track and road course, thanks to NHMS GM Dave McGrath, who offers Memorial Run riders this breathtaking experience.

12:30 PM - After the ride, the adventure continues back at the NAZBar & Grill for the After-Ride Party. The gourmet boxed lunch and beer on Peter will be waiting for you at the NazBar! Participate in the 50/50 raffle and have plenty of fun with new and old friends. Live, rocking music will feature top talent—The James Montgomery Band will again grace The NASWA stage to bring fun to the party all afternoon.

Start your Laconia Motorcycle Week® experience at The NASWA Resort! Share Peter’s passion for riding and help benefit the area’s veterans and first responders on Saturday, June 12 with the 15th Annual Peter Makris Memorial Run.

