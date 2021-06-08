Urban South - HTX Presents Boom Shaka Lager Fest
New event showcasing lagers will take place on June 26 at Urban South’s Houston brewery
Boom Shaka Lager Fest is all about bringing people together and sharing our passion for good beer.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Urban South - HTX is excited to present Boom Shaka Lager Fest, a new beer festival showcasing lager beers from a variety of craft breweries. The inaugural event will take place on Saturday, June 26 from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Sawyer Yards brewery and taproom. Tickets are currently available for sale at urban-south-htx.myshopify.com.
“We wanted to create an event that not only celebrates our love of craft beer, but specifically our love for craft lagers,” said Dave Ohmer, General Manager of Urban South - HTX. “Summer season in Texas means lager season, and we are excited to showcase the unique lagers that our craft brewing community is creating this year. It’s time to show lager some love!”
More than 15 breweries will have a presence at Boom Shaka Lager Fest and Urban South - HTX expects this number to continue to grow in size leading up to the event. The festival will feature mostly Texas-based breweries, though a select number of out-of-state breweries will participate as well. Breweries currently participating include Great Heights Brewing Co., Celestial Beerworks, Baa Baa Brewhouse, False Idol Brewing, Klaus Brewing Co., 11 Below Brewing Co., Local Group Brewing, Holler Brewing Co., Ingenious Brewing Co., Weathered Souls Brewing Co., New Magnolia Brewing Co., Astral Brewing and Eureka Heights Brew Co. all out of Texas; as well as Batch Brewing Co. from Michigan.
“At Urban South we love all styles of beer – from crazy, bold flavors to more traditional brews like lagers,” said Justin Slanina, Research and Development Brewer for Urban South - HTX. “With the warmer months arriving, there was no better time for us to invite all of our friends from different area codes to beat the heat and celebrate our mutual love for lagers. Boom Shaka Lager Fest is all about bringing people together and sharing our passion for good beer.”
Urban South - HTX plans to release two new lagers that will be available at Boom Shaka Lager Fest. Sur Urbano will be a Mexican-style lager brewed in collaboration with Urban South’s sister brewery in New Orleans, alongside a new variant in the Timepiece series, a German-style helles lager brewed in collaboration with Klaus Brewing Co.
Tickets are priced at $25 each, come with a commemorative seven-ounce Urban South tasting glass, and include five pours during the event. Tickets are currently available for online purchase.
For the most up-to-date information on Boom Shaka Lager Fest, follow Urban South - HTX on social media (@urbansouth_htx).
About Urban South Brewery
Founded in 2016, Urban South Brewery inspires community and fellowship through the gospel of good beer. With deep roots in Louisiana and a new satellite location in Texas, Urban South - HTX, the award-winning brewery is making its mark in the beer industry. Recent accolades include: 2020 U.S. Open Beverage Championship (Silver), 2020 Great American Beer Festival (Gold), 2020 Beer Army Awards (Gold and Silver), 2019 U.S. Beer Open Championships (Silver), 2019 Best of Craft Beer Awards (Bronze), and 2019 Beer Army Awards (Gold and Silver). Urban South prides itself on being a strong community partner, and – with a belief that beer is a family affair – the brewery features a family-friendly taproom. For more information, visit www.UrbanSouthBrewery.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for all of the latest information on events and new releases. @urbansouthbeer @urbansouth_htx
