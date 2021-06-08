The Pink Virus Film Launches Finishing Campaign on Kickstarter
Documentary Explores the Existence of a Breast Cancer Virus and Roadblocks Thwarting a Preventative Vaccination EffortLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pink Virus Film announces the launch of its Kickstarter crowdfunding push to raise $80,000 and finish production on this pioneering project. The film follows the harrowing stories of those afflicted with breast cancer, and that of internationally acclaimed breast surgeon Dr. Kathleen Ruddy, and her battle to bring awareness to the overwhelming and compelling evidence that a virus causes up to 94% of all breast cancer.
A wealth of documented and peer-reviewed studies dating back 85 years shows that the same virus that causes breast cancer in mice, cats, dogs, and monkeys is also largely responsible for human breast cancer, yet politics, big pharma, and questionable ethics involving some of the most prominent breast cancer philanthropies in the world threaten to bury this groundbreaking work, while women are suffering every day at the global rate of 1 diagnosis every 20 seconds and one death every minute. As the world continues to be bombarded with pink ribbons and breast cancer awareness campaigns as part of a 20 BILLION DOLLAR industry of which only 2% goes toward the prevention of breast cancer, The Pink Virus begs everyone to ask why more isn’t being done to save lives by preventing the disease in the first place.
“The Pink Virus” is a story that needs to be shared with the public. The time is now. If multiple vaccines for COVID-19 can be readily available only one year into the virus, why has it been nearly 100 years since the discovery of a breast cancer virus with no approved vaccine in sight?” says Stephen Zukerman, Director, The Pink Virus.
Funds raised through the Kickstarter campaign will be used to finalize filming and for post-production. Final elements to be filmed include interviews with current breast cancer experts and researchers, dramatizations of key moments in the historical battle surrounding breast cancer, Dr. Ruddy’s personal story, and that of the work of her colleagues.
For more information, please visit The Pink Virus Kickstarter page to donate to the campaign, meet the creators and learn more about how this breakthrough project is helping to save lives. The Pink Virus Kickstarter Campaign
Available for Press Interviews:
Stephen Zukerman, Director
Steve is an independent film director and social media disruptor who has made it his mission through his company Soapbox, to amplify voices and elevate causes that create an impact both locally and on a global stage. Steve’s goal is to speak to the rise of today’s increasingly engaged audiences while bringing awareness and action to today’s most vital issues. His recent production, the film “One Moment”, chronicles the life of Millard Dean Fuller, founder of Habitat For Humanity and The Fuller Center For Housing, nonprofits that have built homes in over 100 countries for over 1 million people to date. During production on this important project, he was honored to have the opportunity to spend time with former President Jimmy Carter, former Ambassador to the United Nations and Mayor of Atlanta Andrew Young, and founder of The Southern Poverty Law Center, Morris Dees. The film is currently in post-production.
Dr. Kathleen Ruddy, Chief Scientific Advisor/Writer
Dr. Kathleen Ruddy is quite simply the Erin Brockovich of Breast Cancer. From her first day in medical school, to her second year as a resident in an otherwise all-male surgical residency program, and to the day her mother was diagnosed, she has been a crusader to save lives and has made it her mission to find the causes of breast cancer and eradicate it worldwide.
Her non-profit, the Breast Health and Healing Foundation’s focus, has been on completing the research on the human breast cancer virus. If the human mammary tumor virus plays a role in 40-94% of human breast cancer, as scientists now believe it does, then what makes the Breast Health and Healing Foundation different from all other breast cancer philanthropies may be what ultimately makes a difference for every woman on the planet and all the men who love them.
About Soapox Media
Soapbox Media was founded by Stephen Marshall Zukerman, with a steadfast commitment to producing content that amplifies socially important causes, and makes an impact on both a local and global stage. With a dedication to both educating and inspiring audiences to engage in positive social change, Soapbox provides a voice to those who are driven to be heard. Through partnerships with non-profits and social sector organizations who are committed to creating an open forum for discussion, Soapbox offers specific ways for audience members to take action and help bring awareness to today’s most vital issues, celebrating the triumph of the human spirit and the unmistakable power of sheer will and determination.
