Baltasar Garzón: The time to do justice and to put an end to arbitrariness has arrived

The time to do justice and to put an end to arbitrariness has arrived

One year after the illegal detention of Alex Saab, his attorney manifests to request that this case be focused on and that the law be acted upon.

It is an unequal fight, but justice is on the part of Alex Saab and arbitrariness on the part of those who persecute him. Let's hope that the first prevails over the second” — Baltasar Garzón