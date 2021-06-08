Tennessee Agricultural Fund Announces Record Support

NASHVILLE — Governor Bill Lee and Department of Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M., announced today the largest number of Agricultural Enterprise Fund (AEF) recipients and the highest award of grant dollars in the program’s history. Just over $951,000 will be dispersed to 28 agricultural, food, and forestry businesses.

“The Ag Enterprise Fund has made recognizable improvements in Tennessee’s ag and forestry industries in just four years,” Governor Lee said. “The strategic investments from this program improve the local food supply chain, create new market opportunities for producers, and lead to strong economic impact in our communities.”

AEF awards grants to starting or expanding agricultural, food, and forestry businesses in Tennessee and supports Governor Lee’s priorities in rural areas. Awards are made to those who demonstrate a potential for measurable impact on local farm income, access to markets, increased capacity, or agricultural innovation. Priority is given to businesses located in or adjacent to economically at-risk or distressed counties.

“This record-making round of funding will effect businesses and economies in nearly every county in Tennessee,” Commissioner Hatcher said. “From meat processors and food manufacturers to sawmills and feed processors, growth of these businesses will have a lasting impact on Tennessee’s number one industry. We invite agricultural businesses and entrepreneurs to contact our Business Development Division to apply for AEF assistance.”

One recipient will use the funds to purchase equipment for a new meat processing business. “After recognizing the need and demand for meat processing in our area, we decided to develop a new business to fill in the gap for other nearby farmers,” Susan Kinser of Kinser Processing in Grainger County said. “The Ag Enterprise Fund will enable us to have processing capacity to support our city, our county, and our region.”

AEF grant recipients and projects announced include:

All American Meat Processing, Giles County – Meat Processing

Century Harvest Farms, Blount County – Meat Processing

Circle S Farms, Wilson County – Meat Processing

Clear Creek Mill, Hancock County – Livestock Feed Processor

D&D Meats Inc., Clay County – Meat Processing

Friend Valley Ranch, Hancock County – Meat Processing

Gary Swafford Farm, Bledsoe County – Meat Processing

Ghyers Timber and Sawmill, Henry County – Forest Products

Hancock Custom Processing, LLC, Morgan County – Meat Processing

Hassell & Hughes Lumber Co., Wayne County – Forest Products

Honey Haven Butcher Shop, McMinn County – Meat Processing

J&L Wholesale, Clay County – Aquaculture

Kinser Processing, Grainger County – Meat Processing

Kenny Bob's Foods, Inc., Robertson County – Food Manufacturing

Laurel Hill Meat Processing, Henry County – Meat Processing

Linda's Rabbit Processing, LLC, Knox County – Meat Processing

Papa Joe Sauces, LLC, Cheatham County – Food Manufacturing

Pilaroc Farms, Lincoln County – Meat Processing

Selph Farming and Logging, Humphreys County – Forest Products

Southern Ridge Farm, LLC, Maury County – Meat Processing

Stratton Tomatoes and Greenhouses, Grainger County – Fruit Packaging

Superior Produce, Davidson County – Food Manufacturing

Tennessee Grass Fed, LLC, Montgomery County – Meat Processing

Tennessee Timber LLC, Grundy County – Forest Products

Tennessee Valley Hardwoods, Lawrence County – Forest Products

Tennessee Sheep Producers Association – Livestock Support

Tom Sawyer LLC, Carroll County – Forest Products

Uncle Nearest, Inc., Bedford County – Distillery

In total, the Agricultural Enterprise Fund has awarded nearly $5.3 million in funding to Tennessee businesses, leveraging more than $82 million in agriculture and forest-product economic development since the program’s launch. You will find more information about AEF at www.tn.gov/agriculture/businesses/aef.html or by emailing Will Freeman at william.h.freeman@tn.gov.