Haier Group (Owns GE Appliance division) partners with Nasdaq: GSMG (Glory Star) to Develop "Home Life Service" Channel

The Haier Group (Owns GE Appliance division) enters into a Strategic Cooperation with Nasdaq: GSMG (Glory Star) to Develop "Home Life Service" Channel

Our cooperation with Haier will serve as our initial entry point into the home life product and services category. Going forward, we plan to further develop this segment to better support our users ” — Mr. Bing Zhang, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Glory Star

BEIJING, CHAOYANG, CHINA, June 8, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Haier Group (Owns GE Appliance division) enters into a Strategic Cooperation with Nasdaq: GSMG (Glory Star) to Develop "Home Life Service" ChannelTODAY:Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) a leading digital media platform and content-driven e-commerce company in China, today announced that it has signed a strategic cooperation agreement (the "Agreement") with Qingdao Ririshun Electrical Service Co., Ltd., the largest strategic business unit of Haier Group ("Haier"). According to the Agreement, the Company will collaborate with Haier to develop a new "Home Life Service" channel (the "Channel") and a one-stop-shop for home life solutions (the "Shop") on its CHEERS e-Mall marketplace and further advance Haier's last mile customer services.By cooperating with Haier, the Company will introduce a fully integrated online suite of smart home life products and services on its CHEERS e-Mall marketplace. Through the new Shop, for example, Haier will provide users with a broad range of "Home Life Service" products, such as its high-quality home appliance products, maintenance parts and products from its value chain partners. Moreover, users will be able to access Haier's services for the entire "Home Life Service" lifecycle through the new Channel, including traditional home appliance installation, after-sales services, and maintenance services, as well as other new services, such as home renovation, home appliance cleaning and maintenance, wall painting, sanitization, and disinfection.As part of the Agreement, the Company will also advance Haier's last mile customer services. To accomplish this, the Company's CHEERS e-Mall marketplace will help Haier to open online regional stores and distribute its online orders to the nearest offline Haier store. By working with the Company, Haier will be able to better leverage its expansive network of offline stores in 2,840 districts in China to provide timely delivery and installation services to its customers across the country, further improving its customer experiences in turn.Mr. Bing Zhang, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Glory Star, commented, "Our cooperation with Haier will serve as our initial entry point into the home life product and services category. Going forward, we plan to further develop this segment to better support our users in their pursuits of higher quality lives. By offering scenario-based, one-stop smart life solutions, our new Channel should prove to be quite attractive to users around the world.GSMG Highlights: Partnered with JD.com as a Premium Entertainment Provider for China. GSMG Beat the Street recently with 88% Revenue Growth and proves they are a Media Giant. Focus on eCommerce as a Leading Supply Chain Solution Provider. Program Content for Multiple International Luxury Brands. Agreement with E-Surfing Media for 5G and AR Technologies. Agreement with ByteDance to Develop Joint Programming Objectives. In-Vehicle Interactive Content Application for New Energy Vehicles. GSMG via YMT will Service 88 Countries with 100 Million Registered Users that will add Many Employees to GSMGAbout Glory Star New Media Group Holdings LimitedGlory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited is a leading mobile entertainment operator in China. Glory Star's ability to integrate premium lifestyle content, including short videos, online variety shows, online dramas, live streaming, its Cheers lifestyle video series, e-Mall, and mobile app, along with innovative e-commerce offerings on its platform enables it to pursue its mission of enriching people's lives. The Company's large and active user base creates valuable engagement opportunities with consumers and enhances platform stickiness with thousands of domestic and international brands.

