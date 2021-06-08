Senator Holly Rehder’s Statewide PDMP Legislation Signed into Law

Senator Holly Rehder’s nine-year crusade to enact a statewide prescription drug monitoring program was fulfilled as the governor signed Senate Bill 63 into law. Senator Rehder, R- Scott City, has championed passage of a statewide PDMP throughout four terms in the House of Representatives and finally saw the measure cross the legislative finish line during her freshman year in the Missouri Senate.

Senator Holly Rehder looks on as Gov. Mike Parson signs Senate Bill 63 into law.

With a stroke of his pen, the governor ended Missouri’s distinction of being the only state in the nation without a statewide PDMP.

“It is incredibly gratifying to finally see this law enacted,” Sen. Rehder said. “I’m so very thankful for the bipartisan support from colleagues on both sides of the political divide who understood this bill is not about politics, but about helping our families and those struggling with substance use disorder. This is a huge step for our state in fighting the opioid epidemic.”

The legislation signed by the governor limits access to private information to medical professionals, specifically prohibits the information from being used to deny firearm purchases and includes a rolling purge of the data. A task force of health care professionals will administer the new program.

