RESNET Releases 2021 Statistical Abstract “Trends in HERS® Rated Homes"
RESNET Releases Trends in the nearly 300,000 HERS® Rated Homes in 2020OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Each year RESNET conducts a look at the trends across all homes that have received a HERS rating. RESNET has released its statistical abstract of the 299,755 homes that were HERS rated in 2020 in the “2021 Trends in HERS Rated Homes”.
The report first looks at broad national-level trends in the number of HERS ratings and average index scores. Next, the report covers state-level trends, including the total number of HERS ratings in each state and the percent of new homes that received a HERS Rating. After the state-level data, the report looks into trends of HERS ratings in cities, including the top 25 cities for single-family and multi-family ratings.
The remainder of the report focuses on individual trends across HERS ratings, including a breakdown of the basic characteristics of rated homes and individual building components. A variety of building envelope components are covered as well as air leakage rates, equipment efficiencies and the use of solar on HERS rated homes.
The report was developed by Ryan Meres, RESNET Programs Director, on behalf of RESNET’s Suppliers Advisory Board.
To download the report, visit https://www.resnet.us/wp-content/uploads/2021-Data-Trends-Report-of-HERS-Rated-Homes.pdf
