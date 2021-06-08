Synergem Technologies’ Evolution911™ Rated “Avaya Compliant” for Avaya Aura® Platform 8.0
NextGen9-1-1 call handling application is compatible with key Avaya customer engagement solutions, helps PSAPs transfer to latest NENA standardsMT. AIRY, NC, USA, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Synergem Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of Next Generation 9-1-1 service, today announced that its Evolution911™ call handling user interface is compliant with key customer engagement solutions from Avaya, a global provider of business communications software, systems and services.
Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs) are migrating to the National Emergency Number Association (NENA i3) standard defining Next Generation networks in the US and Canada. This industry wide recognized standard, also known simply as “i3”, relies on open VoIP protocols that provide the transport of not only voice, but other modes of communication such as text and multimedia, as well as improved location services provided by intelligent endpoints such as smartphones. Avaya has taken a leadership role in providing IP-based communications platforms for PSAPs, and Synergem’s Evolution911™ software builds on that solid base with an integrated, tightly coupled call-taking application for the Avaya Aura Platform helping provide the additional benefits of the i3 standard in a NG9-1-1 PSAP environment.
Synergem’s Evolution911™ software is now compliance-tested by Avaya for compatibility with the Avaya Aura Platform 8.0. The software uses enhancements in the Avaya Aura architecture to provide better conferencing between parties as well as faster delivery of location information during an emergency call. This helps improve service and response to individuals in need. In addition, because the Avaya Aura Platform can serve multiple sites from a centralized or data center location, it is a vital part of Synergem’s i3-Call™ service, providing a full featured Call Handling as a Service solution to speed adoption among PSAPs.
“Our Evolution911™ has been supporting universities, enterprises and traditional PSAPs since 2012. Integration of Evolution911™ with Avaya, the global call center leader, provides PSAPs with unprecedented access to exciting new technologies.”
-- Myron Herron, President & CTO, Synergem Technologies
“Technology partners like Synergem are expanding the mission for Avaya communications. Synergem’s work to integrate Avaya into the NG9-1-1 call flow provides opportunities for many jurisdictions and business that already use Avaya as part of their regular communications platform.”
-- Susy Liem, Avaya Vice President of Product Management
Synergem Technologies is a Technology Partner in the Avaya DevConnect program—an initiative to develop, market and sell innovative third-party products that interoperate with Avaya technology and extend the value of a company’s investment in its network.
As a Technology Partner, Synergem can submit products to Avaya for compliance testing, where a team of DevConnect engineers develops a comprehensive test plan for each application to verify its Avaya compatibility. This enables customers to confidently add best-in-class capabilities to their network without having to replace their existing infrastructure—helping speed deployment of new applications and reduce both network complexity and implementation costs.
