Synergem and TDS Telecom Launch Next Generation 9-1-1 Services in Wisconsin

About

Synergem Technologies is the leading provider of NENA i3-based solutions for public-safety. The SynergemNET™ suite of hosted services provides a flexible and cost-effective way for telecom carriers, state and local governments and even individual PSAPs to migrate quickly from the legacy environment to a true NG9-1-1 platform. To learn more about why SynergemNET™ is the Fastest Way to True-i3™, please visit www.synergemtech.com.

Synergem Technologies, Inc.