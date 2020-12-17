Synergem and TDS Telecom Launch Next Generation 9-1-1 Services in Wisconsin
Grant and Taylor Counties first in State to benefit from Next Generation 9-1-1 network servicesMT. AIRY, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, December 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Synergem Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) solutions, today announced with its partner TDS Telecommunications, LLC (TDS®) that Grant and Taylor counties in Wisconsin have been migrated off the legacy 9-1-1 network and are now being served by the first NG9-1-1 network service in the State. Synergem’s NG9-1-1 core services replace the nearly 70-year-old legacy 9-1-1 network technology to bring enhanced operational benefits to the Counties’ Public Safety Answering Points.
The NG9-1-1 services supporting Grant and Taylor Counties are built consistent with the universally acknowledged NENA i3 standard for a secure, IP-based system leveraging global standards to accelerate innovation and interoperability. More than 80% of calls to 9-1-1 now come from smartphones, so adoption of the i3 standard is crucial for transmitting the information these phones can provide during an emergency. By migrating onto the NG9-1-1 network, Grant and Taylor Counties are better equipped to support enhanced location technologies, intelligent call delivery, as well as text and multimedia services found in today’s smartphones. The deployment in Grant and Taylor counties brings the advantages of NG9-1-1 to all 70,000-plus citizens who live in those jurisdictions and the first responders who serve them.
In 2017 Synergem launched SynergemNET™, the first nationwide NG9-1-1 network designed specifically to follow the i3 standard, with all the benefits it brings to both telecom carriers and local jurisdictions. As a hosted service built around a secure, highly-reliable, and mission-critical grade network, SynergemNET™ allows Public Safety Answering Points to integrate NG9-1-1 elements into their emergency call handling platform without the investment in software and equipment that would otherwise be required.
“TDS has been working to upgrade our entire network to modern IP standards,” said Ken Paker, SVP and CTO at TDS Telecom. “But the 9-1-1 system has been the last piece of the puzzle. By working with Synergem, TDS can quickly interconnect with NG9-1-1 networks in all our jurisdictions across the U.S. and complete our network-wide upgrade.”
“TDS is taking full advantage of the flexibility that SynergemNET™ provides to deliver emergency calls to emerging NG9-1-1 networks across the US,” said Myron Herron, President/CTO of Synergem. “It is exciting to expand our relationship with TDS to make our i3-Route™ NG9-1-1 service available to Wisconsin jurisdictions. We look forward to enabling other Wisconsin jurisdictions to migrate off their legacy 9-1-1 network and onto NG9-1-1.”
About Synergem
Synergem Technologies is the leading provider of NENA i3-based solutions for public safety. The SynergemNET™ suite of hosted services provides a flexible and cost-effective way for telecom carriers, state and local governments and even individual PSAPs to migrate quickly from the legacy environment to a true NG9-1-1 platform. To learn more about why SynergemNET™ is the Fastest Way to True-i3™, please visit www.synergemtech.com.
About TDS
TDS Telecommunications LLC (TDS Telecom/TDS®) is headquartered in Madison, Wis. The company employs more than 2,600 people nationwide and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. [NYSE: TDS]. TDS Telecom provides more than 1.2 million connections of high-speed internet, phone, and TV entertainment services in nearly 900 rural, suburban, and metropolitan communities. For residential customers, TDS deploys up to 1Gig internet access, IPTV service (TDS TV) and traditional phone services. For businesses, TDS offers advanced communications solutions, including: VoIP (managedIP Hosted voice), high-speed internet, fiber optics, data networking, and hosted-managed services. Please visit tdstelecom.com or tdsbusiness.com.
