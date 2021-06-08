Author, Mark S. Lewis Celebrates Non-Profit as part of GIVE A DAMN Movement
For every person who takes the Global Accountability Pledge $1 will be donated to Sojihuggles Children’s Foundation
T Love, author and founder of Sojihuggles Children’s Foundation
Donation of $1 will be made to Sojihuggles Children’s Foundation for every person who takes the Global Accountability Pledge In June.
Approximately 1 in 7 children struggle with hunger... Hunger impacts a child’s self-esteem, confidence, and ability to do well in school and social situations... We want to do our part to change that.”BATON ROUGE , LA, USA, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What do Amazon best-selling author Mark S. Lewis, and T-Love, Founder of the non-profit organization, Sojihuggles Children’s Foundation have in common? They both believe that spreading positivity and giving back to the community are the keys to success in life and in business.
— T-Love, founder of Sojihuggles Children’s Foundation
Lewis’book, GIVE A DAMN - The Ticket to Cultural Change, promotes his belief that traditional values such as honesty, trust, accountability, responsibility, altruism, integrity, and respect for others are the foundation of moral wealth and prosperity; and these traits also lead to a happier and more fulfilling life (research proves it!)! He explains that individuals and businesses who embrace the GIVE A DAMN! philosophy - the commitment to putting others' needs before self, will help lift our communities and society-at-large.
Sojihuggles Children’s Foundation is a 501(3)(c)organization that embodies the GIVE A DAMN ideal by helping children. The New Jersey-based organization’s mission is to provide underprivileged children with the basic necessities of life so they may grow, thrive, and contribute to society in meaningful ways.“Approximately 1 in 7 children struggles with hunger in New Jersey alone, that’s over 268,000 children,” says Love, “Hunger impacts a child’s self-esteem, confidence, and ability to do well in school and social situations. They are also more likely to experience impairments in language and motor skills. We want to do our part to change that.”
Love also pointed out the mental health crisis for children in America. Pre-Covid, approximately 14.6 million children in America had a diagnosable mental health disorder. That number has increased significantly in the past year and is now 18.9 million, an increase of 4.3 million. The pandemic has triggered a 31% rise in children’s emergency room visits for mental health challenges and suicide rates have tripled in children aged 10-14. Mental health problems in young people are associated with outcomes such as suicide, substance use, inability to live independently, justice involvement, school dropout, economic hardship, and physical health problems.
Lewis’ Give A Damn Movement is inspired by organizations likeSojihuggles Children’s Foundation, who truly Give A Damn about the community they live in and turn their passion into a purpose to give back. To join the movement and help Love’s Foundation, please take the Global Accountability Pledge and commit to serving others and to do so without ego, criticism, condemning, or complaining. Lewis believes that if we can get more people to carry out the principles of the GIVE A DAMN philosophy each and every day to the best of their abilities, we will see an important cultural and positive shift in mindset. Individually YOU make a difference, collectively WE change the world. Lewis has agreed to donate $1 to Sojihuggles Children’s Foundation for every individual that takes the Global Accountability Pledge during the month of June.
An inspiring business mentor, coach, consultant, and speaker, and bestselling author, Lewis has spread his practical advice and positive message globally. With guest appearances on multiple radio, television shows, and podcasts, Lewis is off to a great start in starting his cultural revolution.
