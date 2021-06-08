2021: Virtual Workforce Development, Training, Internet skills, Google Drive, Programming https://hmcpl.org/workforce

2021 Community Tech Training

Tech Innovation Global Inc. https://www.techinnovationglobalinc.com, SPORE, Village of Promise, Training, and donate today!

HUNTSVILLE, AL, US, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join 2021: Virtual Workforce Development, Training, Internet skills, Google Drive, and Programming at https://hmcpl.org/workforce

You can also donate to SPORE, Tech Innovation Global Inc. https://www.techinnovationglobalinc.com, HMCPL and Village of Promise villageofpromise.org.

Donate in any amount by going to Tech Innovation Global Incorporated https://techinnovationglobalinc.com/donate-and-sponsor-community-programs/.

Foreign Language Services of the American Translators Association (ATA) a dba, AL association of language companies provides more than 80 languages to countries.

You can register and purchase services at https://www.techinnovationglobalinc.com or give at www.webtechdailylife.net/donate/ for global community development, charities and improvements and expand platform services.

Mission Statement: Our mission is to provide skills post COVID-19, focus on additional safety, data analysis including face mask recommendations, innovation, and screening to flatten the curve, provide collaborative healthy habits and services to communities.

VIRTUAL WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT AND COMPUTER CLASSES

2021 | 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM, 1:30PM to 3:30 PM

6PM to 8PM in the evening

Upcoming Resume Interviews, Company Culture & Career preparedness by VISIUM:

https://www.visiumresources.com/looking-for-a-job/

Graduates to All Levels:

• A company employee evaluates every application and resume to determine if the applicant, based on the applicant’s submitted application or resume, qualifies for the job opening(s)

• Talk to friends, relatives, vendors, customers, anyone you can find

• Acquire knowledge, view management and employees on social media

• When in-person, wear a mask as preferred or required, nod or wave instead of handshake

• Nearly 61% of Americans earned a two- or four-year degree. Fewer than 40% of college graduates are working in a field that is directly related to their college major five years after graduation. Employers are interested in the graduates’ ability to use their education.

At Tech Innovation Global Incorporated, we include industry, individuals, professionals and other services.

Tech Innovation Global Incorporated utilizes experience in data analysis, science, and market research. You can register and purchase services at https://www.techinnovationglobalinc.com.



Contact: USFCR Alicia Carroll, WOSB/MBE 888-214-1033

Email: contact@techinnovationglobal-info.com

STEM: Contact Sr. Technical Manager 850-792-8033 VISIUM

Related Links

https://techinnovationglobalinc.com

https://techinnovationglobalincgov.com

https://techinnovationglobalinc.com/product-category/books/

© 2021 Tech Innovation Global Incorporate