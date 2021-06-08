Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
SR 292, Falls Township, Wyoming County is Closed for an Emergency Pipe Replacement

Dunmore – SR 292, Falls, Wyoming County is closed between the intersection on SR 2006 (School House Rd), Center Moreland to the intersection of SR 92 Falls for an emergency pipe relacement.  The work should take one month.   All work is weather dependent.   A car and truck detour is in place.

Eastbound Car Detour:

  • Turn Left onto Creamery Road;
  • Continue on Creamery Road fro 1.6 miles;
  • Turn Right onto Schoolhouse Road;
  • Continue on Schoolhouse Road for 1.6 miles;
  • Take a slight left onto Keelersburd Road towards SR 292; and
  • The detour will end at the intersection of Keelerburg Road and SR 292.

Westbound Car Detour:

  • Turn Right onto keelersburg Road;
  • Continue on Keelersburg Road for 1.7 miles;
  • Take a Slight Left onto Schoolhouse Rd,
  • Continue on Schoolhouse Road for 1.6 miles;
  • Turn Left onto Creamery Road; and
  • The detour will end at the intersection on Creamery Road and SR 292.

Eastbound Truck Detour:

  • Continue straight on SR 29 South for 3.5 miles;
  • Continue onto SR 309 South for 8.3 miles,
  • Turn Left onto SR 309 South;
  • Continue on Schoolhouse Road for 1.5 miles;
  • Turn Left onto Creamery Road; and
  • The detour will end at the intersection on SR 92 and SR 11.

Westbound Truck Detour:

  • Continue South on SR 11 for 6.1 miles;
  • Turn Right onto SR 309 North;
  • Continue on SR 309 North for 5.9 miles;
  • Take a Slight Right to continue onto SR 309 North;
  • Continue on SR 309 North for 8.3 miles;
  • Continue on Straight onto SR 29 North for 3.6 miles;
  • The detour will end at the intersection of SR 29 and SR 292.

Total length of the Car Detour is 5.1 miles.  Total length of Truck Detour West Falls is 34.1 miles. 

Total length of Truck Detour from West Pittston is 23.9 miles.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which may include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Motorists should use caution and seek an alternate route when traveling in the area.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras. 

MEDIA CONTACT: Michael S. Taluto, 570-963-3502

Source: PennDOT District 4

 

# # #

