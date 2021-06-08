MRI-Simmons Study Reveals Widespread Support for LGBTQ and Gender Identity Diversity in U.S.
More than 2 in 3 Americans support these causes and communitiesNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MRI-Simmons, the essential consumer truth set, today announced findings from its LGBTQ and Gender Identity Study, which explores attitudes and issues around American sexual orientation, sexuality, gender, gender identity and more. Among its many findings, the study showed that 68% of Americans support the LGBTQ community. Similarly, 67% of Americans support gender identity diversity. The study also revealed evolving expectations of corporate America, with 61% of Americans believing that companies and brands should support the LGBTQ community all year, and not just during gay pride month.
LGBTQ Support
Support for the LGBTQ community is strong across all age ranges but is strongest among younger Americans with almost half (48%) of those 18-44 saying they are ‘very supportive’ versus just 31% of those 45 years or older. Support for the LGBTQ community also skews female, with 43% of American women 18+ saying they are ‘very supportive’ of the LGBTQ community versus 32% of men aged 18 and older. (See Table 1.)
Gender Diversity Support
Backing of gender diversity is similar to that for the LGBTQ community, with 67% of Americans saying they are supportive of gender diversity. These supporters skew female (71% vs 63% for male), and young, with 78% of the 18-24 and 25-34 age groups saying they support gender diversity. (See Table 2.)
Attitudes on Preferred Gender Pronouns
Americans are split on the use of preferred gender pronouns to communicate gender identity. A slight majority of Americans (55%) like that people are defining their preferred pronouns, while the other 45% don’t like the use of preferred pronouns. In terms of how preferred pronouns are communicated, the majority of Americans agree it is important to share preferred pronoun use at work (52%), followed by use on social media (48%) and email signatures (46%).
Attitudes on Brand Leadership
Support for the LGBTQ community extends into the business realm as well. Six in 10 Americans (61%) believe companies and brands should support the LGBTQ community all year, not just during gay pride month. The majority of Americans were less likely to take action (i.e., boycott) if their favorite brands were not LGBTQ-friendly. (See Table 3.)
“This is a pivotal time for the LGBTQ and gender diverse communities in America”, said Anna Welch, President of MRI-Simmons. "Our data signals that a third of Americans personally know someone who has a gender-diverse identity and a majority of adults see gender as a social construct. At the same time, transgender rights continue to be a polarizing issue in politics and in culture. Understanding consumer attitudes and opinions on these topics is critical for brands to effectively drive strategy and messaging, while avoiding missteps that could turn off potential customers.”
MRI-Simmons will explore these topics during a live webinar on June 17th at 2:00 PM ET entitled "Building Connections Beyond Pride Month".
About the LGBTQ and Gender Identity Study
The MRI-Simmons LGBTQ and Gender Identity Study delivers vivid consumer insights into the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) population. This syndicated, national research study explores attitudes and issues around sexual orientation, sexuality, gender, gender identity, related political and social issues, and more – all integrated with the deep profiling capabilities of the MRI-Simmons USA Study.
