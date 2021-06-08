Fitness Compulsion Launches New E-Book "Choosy Smoothies” A detox book that can help you lose up to 15lbs in 10 days
“Choosy Smoothies” eBook: Just in Time to Help You Get Ready for Summer, Shed Unwanted Pounds from Covid Quarantine or would make an excellent Fathers Day Gift!
“Lacole's goal is to eliminate prior health conditions in the community, by making sure you are healthy from the inside out, her determination and research has inspired this book “Choosy Smoothies''”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The book was born when its author Lacole, owner of Fitness Compulsion weight loss journey had plateaued and the weight just wouldn’t budge. After careful research, she found that inflammation was the source of why her body was holding onto the weight. When she searched for a nutrition path that would decrease inflammation and water retention, her book was born. After one week on the smoothies, she lost 15 pounds. She has shared this exclusively with her clients and is now bringing her recipes to the world
Transform your understanding of weight-loss with Lacole’s Choosy Smoothies. These easy-to-prepare smoothies will form part of your new approach to leading a healthy and irresistible lifestyle. Introduce these delicious smoothies into your life to cleanse and detox your body, increase energy and boost your immune system.
Lacole’s years of experience in nutrition and unique training strategy, which addresses the transient nature of muscle performance, have driven the creation of these smoothie recipes
