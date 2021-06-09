Deep Pharma Intelligence Releases Analytics Report“Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery: Focus on Oncology Q2/2021”
The main aim of this report is to profile an ecosystem of biotech companies and technology developers, one of the broadest and crowded therapeutic areas of pharmaceutical R&D and biotech investment.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deep Pharma Intelligence released a special report “Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery: Focus on Oncology (Q2 2021)”, which builds on the previous reports “AI for Drug Discovery, Biomarker Development and Advanced R&D Landscape Overview 2020” published by Deep Pharma Intelligence in November 2020 and “Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery: Focus on Oncology” published in April 2021.
The main aim of this report is to profile an ecosystem of biotech companies and technology developers, applying advanced data analytics and knowledge extraction technologies, such as deep learning, for drug discovery in Oncology -- one of the broadest and crowded therapeutic areas of pharmaceutical R&D and biotech investment landscape.
Access report "Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery: Focus on Oncology (Q2 2021)" at: www.deep-pharma.tech/oncology-report-q2-2021
This press release highlights 75 leading AI-driven companies with activity in Oncology, 210 investors, selected collaborations with pharma corporations, relative expertise of AI companies, level of their funding, examples of deals and collaborations, as well as examples of AI-applications by selected companies.
The report is based on the online cloud-based analytics system (AI in Pharma Dashboard), which incorporates the database of all entities featured in the report, and tens of thousands of data points about market trends, key developments, funding, deals, and more. While this report serves as an introduction into the area of AI-assisted oncology drug discovery, the underlying analytics system is updated regularly and can be a powerful tool for monitoring the fast-paced industry.
The key points from this report are:
- A major part of AI-driven biotech startups is pursuing drug design and preclinical/clinical development programs in oncology, including at least 75 companies from the list of more than 250 most active such companies, profiled by Deep Pharma Intelligence.
- Most AI-companies with oncology R&D programs in their activities are focused on target discovery and lead discovery stage.
- Most of the top AI-biotechs on the market have focus on oncology, related research services, or have anti-cancer preclinical or clinical drug candidates in their own pipelines. This might be influenced not only by the overall inclination of pharma companies towards oncology drug discovery but also by the perceived attractiveness of this therapeutic area for biotech investors, prioritizing oncology-focused companies for their portfolios.
This report edition and the underlying AI in Pharma Dashboard have been updated with 17 new companies and their profiles, including Black Diamond Therapeutics, Deargen, OncoQR, MendelAI, Syntekabio, and others.
About Deep Pharma Intelligence
Deep Pharma Intelligence is a joint venture of Deep Knowledge Analytics Pharma Division and BPT Analytics (BiopharmaTrend) producing powerful data mining and visualization systems, interactive analytics dashboards and industry reports offering deep technical insights, business intelligence, competitive analysis, industry benchmarking and strategic guidance in high growth and large opportunity areas of the pharma sector, including AI in drug discovery, emerging therapeutic targets and drug modalities, new therapies and technologies, promising startups, and more.
About Deep Knowledge Analytics
Deep Knowledge Analytics is a DeepTech focused agency producing advanced analytics on DeepTech and frontier-technology industries using sophisticated multi-dimensional frameworks and algorithmic methods that combine hundreds of specially-designed and specifically-weighted metrics and parameters to deliver insightful market intelligence, pragmatic forecasting and tangible industry benchmarking.
About BPT Analytics (BiopharmaTrend)
BiopharmaTrend is a leading provider of analytics, market intelligence, articles, opinions, commentaries, and interviews on the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. They are also currently developing an analytics platform that maps companies, competitors, key people, deals, venture rounds, news, trends, research articles, patents and other important data elements into industry knowledge graphs. The company was created to serve as a research engine for marketers, investors, business developers, innovation scouts, and all types of consultants looking for strategic and tactical insights into the pharma industry and healthcare. The data about all the elements of what exactly constitutes industry knowledge is automatically updated using BiopharmaTrend’s parser engine and numerous API integrations, as well as manually curated following the company’s internal workflow.
About Deep Knowledge Group
Deep Knowledge Group is an international consortium of commercial and non-profit organizations focused on the synergetic convergence of DeepTech and Frontier Technologies (AI, Longevity, MedTech, FinTech, GovTech), applying progressive data-driven Invest-Tech solutions with a long-term strategic focus on AI in Healthcare, Longevity and Precision Health, and aiming to achieve positive impact through the support of progressive technologies for the benefit of humanity via scientific research, investment, entrepreneurship, analytics and philanthropy.
