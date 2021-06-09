Chiselbury to publish Chips Hardy novel
We are delighted that an author as talented as Chips Hardy has joined our Chiselbury's growing line-up of authors. We will be announcing new author signings in the coming months.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chiselbury Publishing is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement to publish Seaton’s Orchid, the latest novel by Chips Hardy. It is expected to be released globally on September 1, 2021.
— Stuart Leasor
Chips Hardy co-created and wrote the hit TV series Taboo with his son, Tom Hardy. Seaton’s Orchid continues his investigation into dislocation and social dysfunction, the dark processes of Empires and their institutions, and the quest for personal redemption for those who have gone too far out to return safely.
Commenting on the announcement, Stuart Leasor, Chiselbury’s publisher, said, “We are delighted that an author as talented as Chips has joined our growing line-up of authors. Seaton’s Orchid meets the criteria of being a worldwide success. We will be announcing new author signings in the coming months.”
Chips Hardy added, “I’ve known Stuart for many years. In fact, we were working together when I was writing Seaton’s Orchid, and we’ve shared some interesting experiences. A novel like this thrives on literary, historical and political appreciation, so Chiselbury seems the ideal platform for the book.”
For more information:
Stuart Leasor, Chiselbury Publishing
info@chiselbury.co.uk
+44 7703 537721
About Chiselbury
Chiselbury Publishing was originally established as James Leasor Publishing in 2011 to make the works of James Leasor, one of the bestselling and most prolific British authors of the second half of the 20th Century, available to new and old readers. With a growing list of authors it now has over 40 titles currently available. More information can be found at Chiselbury Publishing.
About Chips Hardy
Chips Hardy was born in West London and educated at Latymer Upper and Downing College, Cambridge. He has written successfully for television, theatre, film and publication, alongside a career as a Global Creative Director. Paradox. The hit BBC1 and FX drama series “Taboo”, which he co-created, wrote and produced with his son, Tom Hardy, won him the Writers Guild of Great Britain award for best long form drama.
Work with comedian Dave Allen won him a British Comedy Award. His darkly comic play on disability and dislocation – Blue On Blue – has been revived to support disabled ex-service personnel. An earlier novel, Each Day A Small Victory, plotting the unyielding quest for survival amongst the wildlife inhabitants of an English country lay-by, was published in English and Polish.
Stuart Leasor
Chiselbury Publishing
+44 7703 537721
sl@chiselbury.co.uk
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn